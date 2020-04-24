Weekend reads: 11 of the best international awards

Welcome to another long weekend in lockdown. The good news is next weekend you can enjoy in some reps as we move up to level 3 next week.

This weekend Anzac we commemorate all those New Zealanders who served and died for our country. Hopefully you will join others across the country to stand at your mailbox, at the door, on your balcony, or at your entrance on the 6th Saturday, to remember a moment.

For the rest of the weekend walk back and relax. Enjoy the time in your bubble and check out some of the best pieces from our award-winning international peers this week.

Happy reading.

How will our new normal feel? Hints are starting to appear

For all the attention to the science and politics of the coronavirus, another factor may be equally important in the action of life under the pandemic: the changing ways of people responding to it.

Changes in how we think, behave and relate to each other – some in part but many made unconsciously, some temporary but others perhaps constant – are already coming to define our new normal.

Fear of others may last long after the pandemic. But maybe a new sense of community.

The New York Times looks at patterns in how people and communities behave when they face long periods of isolation and danger.

Milan, Italy, this month. Photo / Alessandro Grassani, The New York Times

From sugar combo to brutal honesty: World leaders navigate coronavirus crisis

World leaders have spent the past few weeks holding on to the unexpected while country after country has seen the coronavirus reach its borders and an explosion has erupted into a pandemic.

With the virus endangering the health of citizens and embarrassment affecting the global economy, government leaders have taken various approaches in television addresses and news reports as they explained their plans to combat the threat.

The New York Times watches as some world leaders, including Jacinda Ardern, spoke with their citizens about the explosion.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a press conference. Photo / Engraving Images

The ups and downs of a New York skyscraper king

When Michael Stern and his partners broke ground on their tower in 2014, the market for “luxury apartments” in New York City became so heated that the term ceased to have much meaning for units that priced from a few million dollars to tens of millions. Demand was such that Stern would sell a building based on a plan and a showroom.

That is no longer the case – even before the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last few years buyers have taken their time.

Stern has changed the horizon of the city, but can he warm the impact of coronaviruses on luxury properties?

Joshua Chaffin of the Financial Times reports.

Central Park Tower and 111 West 57th Street rise on Billionaires Row in New York City. Photo / Engraving Images

Tokyo, in a state of emergency, however, continued to drink at the bar

It was a scene of normalcy, something friends in New York or London or San Francisco can only remember: a man and a woman, out to drink.

Tokyo has already been in a coronavirus state of emergency for more than a week. But through the windows of a narrow restaurant in Roppongi, a popular nightlife district in central Tokyo, I could see them meandering out of large beer bottles, chatting in long distances.

The head of the New York Times office looks at how Tokyo may have been passed on out of pity during the weeks when Japan contained the coronavirus.

Dinner near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Friday. The Tokyo governor asked people to prevent him from leaving in the evening. Photo / Noriko Hayashi, The New York Times

Is the virus on my clothes? My shoes? My hair? My newspaper?

Many people are afraid to track the virus in their homes on their clothes, their shoes, the mail and even the newspaper.

The New York Times has reached out to experts on infectious diseases, aerosol scientists and microbiologists to answer questions about the risks of contact with the virus during essential trips outside and of deliveries.

While we still need to be careful, their responses calmed down.

Do you need to remove and wipe shoes? Photo / 123RF

190kg tiger living in a New York apartment? Yes, it happened

Antoine Yates became known as New York’s Tiger Man long before the wild popularity of the Netflix documentary miniseries Tiger King.

Yates was also momentarily famous for his adult tiger, this one named Ming. But rather than the more rural settings favored by Joe Exotic and the show’s other big cat enthusiasts, he kept Ming in his apartment in Harlem, for more than two years.

Corey Kilgannon of the New York Times looks back at the extraordinary story.

Ming, the 2-year-old tiger was found being held as a pet in an apartment in the Bronx. Photo / Getty Imagesa =

A closed border doesn’t stop an elderly couple: “Love is the best thing”

She is driving from the Danish side, in her Toyota Yaris.

He bikes from the German side, with his electric bike.

She brings the coffee and the table, he the chairs and the palms.

Then they sit on either side of the border, a courtyard or two separately.

The coronavirus crisis has split families and broken supply chains. But a couple of lovers, 89 and 85, found a romantic way to keep (almost) in touch.

Patrick Kingsley of The New York Times meets (from a safe distance) girlfriends Karsten Tüchsen Hansen and Inga Rasmussen.

Karsten Tüchsen Hansen and Inga Rasmussen keep their love alive, despite the closed border between their countries. Photo / Emile Ducke, The New York Times

Ten questions to guide boards through the pandemic

Management teams and their boards are judging a range of concerns now, from the health of their workforce to worthless securities to closed debt markets. Furthermore, many economists and politicians are now expressing a deep global recession.

So, what should forums do in such a time of crisis?

The Harvard Business Review has some tips to help lead forums during this time.

What should the boards do in such a time of crisis? Photo / 123RF

Singapore appeared to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled

Singapore did almost everything well.

After recording its first coronavirus case on January 23, the prosperous city-state raced through the close contacts of each infected patient, maintaining a sense of normalcy on its streets. Borders were closed to populations likely to carry the contagion, although businesses remained open. Extensive testing and treatment was free for residents.

But then Singapore’s coronavirus case more than doubled.

The New York Times looks at how the publicity suggests that unrealistic for other countries is returning to the way they were anytime soon, even if viral curves seem to be flattening.

Migrant workers at a dormitory in Singapore this month. Photo / Erco Huiying, The New York Times

Within the Japanese religion, which he claims, Covid-19 can be cured

Happy Science is a huge and powerful enterprise requiring millions of enrollees and tens of thousands of mission outposts around the world. Secretly, hostile to the media, and structured around an equalized, pay-to-progress system of membership, they are sometimes called Tokyo’s response to Scientology.

Led by a man who channels the Buddha (and Jesus and Freddie Mercury), he says he can defeat the coronavirus. For a fee.

Sam Kestenbaum of The New York Times investigates the Happinesses.

Happy Science is led by a man who channels Buddha, Jesus and Freddie Mercury says he can defeat the coronavirus for a fee. Photo / Adrienne Grunwald, The New York Times

“I don’t think the New York we left will return a few years ago.”

It took only a few days to close New York after the coronavirus took hold. Restarting it will take much, much longer.

The economic impact on the city of the global pandemic has been striking: Hundreds of thousands are already out of work; at least $ 12.4 billion in tax revenue is projected to be lost by the middle of next year.

And the changes will be felt long after New York begins to reopen its economy.

The New York Times looks at how the features that have distinguished the city’s economy – Broadway, restaurants and museums – will take the longest time to return.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that once the state allows people to gather in places like the subway or retail stores, “you’ll see more infections.” Photo / Victor J. Blue, The New York Times. (TagsToTranslate) World