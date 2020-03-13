Weekend road journey? Go through this forecast very first -Nikki

Below is your local weather forecast for March 13, 2020.

March 13, 2020 10:34 AM

Nikki Torres

Posted: March 13, 2020 10:34 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for snow! We’re getting chilly in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures will drop and snow will come down.

This is tomorrow early morning. We’re expecting to wake up to some snow-coated lawns and streets (drive little by little and carefully!). Be aware making vacation ideas this weekend. Your late commute tonight and early tomorrow will be impacted.

This is tomorrow evening. Indeed, the snow is sticking about all Saturday extensive. A wonderful day indoors by the fireplace, seeing movies – appears fairly fantastic suitable now. Possible 1-2″ new snowfall in Spokane.

When you put jointly gusty winds and snowfall, you get blowing snow. 2-3″ of snowfall feasible in Spokane tonight into tomorrow. 4-6″ anticipated for Sandpoint. 1-2″ envisioned for Pullman and Coeur d’Alene.

Get completely ready to snuggle up in a blanket – or blankets! It is going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow night. Temperatures could get shut to report lows Saturday into Sunday night. Some ares in north Idaho will see solitary digits.

Push properly and gradual down. Make sure to check street situations right before you head out on any weekend journey options.major

Make it a terrific Friday! -Nikki

