Weekend weather: a cloudy Saturday and heavy storms on Sunday

Saturday will be mild with rain at times, but on Sunday afternoon Storm Ciara will strike with a vengeance and bring winds up to 140 km / h to the coast, the Weerplaza Weather Office said on Friday.

Inland, the winds could reach 120 km / h, especially in North Holland, Zuidholland and Zeeland, according to the meteorologist Diana Woei. Wind speeds of up to 140 km / h are very rare in the Netherlands.

The Department of Roads and Waterways of the Ministry of Transport informed NOS that it was closely monitoring developments, but was not yet planning any precautions such as closing lock gates.

Monday and Tuesday is also windy, but later in the week the weather returns with temperatures around 6 degrees Celsius and some sunshine.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.