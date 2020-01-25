Weekly basketball ranking boys North and South Boston Herald

Here are the latest Super Eight basketball rankings for boys for North and South. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1 NORTHERN

1. Lynn English (11-2)

2. Lowell (13-0)

3. Everett (9-2)

4. Lawrence (11-3)

5. Waltham (9-2)

6. Cambridge (9-3)

7. Central Catholic (9-4)

8. Andover (8-5)

SECTION 1 SOUTH

1. Mansfield (12-2)

2. Newton North (10-1)

3. Catholic monument (9-1)

4. Brockton (10-1)

5. Attleboro (11-2)

6. Brookline (10-3)

7. BC High (7-3)

8. Newton South (9-4)

SECTION 2 NORTH

1. Belmont (11-1)

2. Latin Academy (12-2)

3. Beverly (10-0)

4. Burlington (13-1)

5. Malden Catholic (8-4)

6. Melrose (8-3)

7. Gloucester (8-5)

8. Billerica (7-5)

SECTION 2 SOUTH

1. Scituate (10-1)

2. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-1)

3. Whitman-Hanson (11-2)

4. Tech Boston (7-3)

5. New mission (7-3)

6. Westwood (11-2)

7. Bishop Feehan (9-3)

8. Hingham (9-4)

SECTION 3 NORTH

1. St. Mary’s (12-2)

2. Newburyport (10-3)

3. Amesbury (10-3)

4. Arlington Catholic (7-4)

5. Hamilton-Wenham (7-5)

6. Dracut (5-5)

7. Watertown (6-4)

8. Triton (7-6)

SECTION 3 SOUTH

1. Rockland (11-1)

2. Wareham (10-3)

3. Burke (8-3)

4. Fairhaven (10-2)

5. Martha’s Vineyard (7-3)

6. Norwell (8-4)

7. Monomoy (10-3)

8. Norton (8-4)

SECTION 4 NORTH

1. Lowell Catholic (9-3)

2. Manchester Essex (10-2)

3. Cristo Rey (5-2)

4. Austin Prep (10-2)

5. Snowden (8-1)

6. Bishop Fenwick (7-4)

7. KIPP (9-3)

8. Maimonides (6-2)

SECTION 4 SOUTH

1. Abington (9-2)

2. Bishop Connolly (6-0)

3. Westport (10-2)

4. Cohasset (7-5)

5. Mashpee (7-6)

6. West Bridgewater (7-4)

7. Old colony (9-3)

8. Sturgis East (8-4)

