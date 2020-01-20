Weekly Boston Herald boy hockey North and South rankings – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Top 10 boys hockey ranking for North and South. The results are up to and including Sunday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1 NORTHERN

1. Burlington (10-1-0)

2. Arlington (7-1-2)

3. St. Mary’s (8-1-1)

4. Shrewsbury (8-1-2)

5. St. John’s Prep (5-3-2)

6. Reading (6-3-1)

7. Austin Prep (6-4-2)

8. Central Catholic (7-5-1)

9. Waltham (7-3-0)

10. Belmont (5-3-2)

SECTION 1 SOUTH

1. Framingham (8-3-2)

2. Xaverian (7-2-3)

3. BC High (6-3-1)

4. Catholic monument (6-3-4)

5. Pope Francis (6-5-2)

6. Hingham (6-4-1)

7. Braintree (6-3-1)

8. Duxbury (5-2-3)

9. Natick (6-2-3)

10. Walpole (6-3-2)

SECTION 2 NORTH

1. Boston Latin (10-1-1)

2. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-2-1)

3. Masconomet (9-2-0)

4. Tewksbury (10-2-0)

5. Triton (8-2-1)

6. Marblehead (8-2-2)

7. North Andover (7-2-3)

8. Lynnfield (7-3-2)

9. Winthrop (6-3-3)

10. Gloucester (6-4-2)

SECTION 2 SOUTH

1. Canton (10-0-2)

2. Dedham (9-0-2)

3. Norwood (7-1-2)

4. Plymouth North (8-1-2)

5. Medfield (6-3-2)

6. Scituate (7-3-1)

7. Medway (5-3-3)

8. Whitman-Hanson (8-3-0)

9. Dighton-Rehoboth / Seekonk (8-4-0)

10. Brookline (7-5-0)

SECTION 3 NORTH

1. Bedford (8-1-2)

2. Cambridge (9-1-3)

3. Watertown (6-3-1)

4. Lowell (4-4-2)

5. Newton South (5-5-1)

6. Hamilton-Wenham (5-3-1)

7. Dracut / Tyngsboro (4-5-1)

8. Essex Tech (4-3-3)

9. Swampscott (7-6-0)

10. Northeast (4-4-1)

SECTION 3 SOUTH

1. Hopkinton (10-0-0)

2. Dartmouth (9-1-0)

3. Somerset Berkley (10-1-0)

4. Hanover (8-1-1)

5. Holliston (8-3-1)

6. Silver Lake (7-5-1)

7. St. John Paul (10-2-0)

8. Norwell (5-2-3)

9. Martha’s Vineyard (6-2-2)

10. Abington (7-4-0)

