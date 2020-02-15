[weekly-boston-herald-boys-basketball-rankings-for-north-and-south]

Here are the weekly Boston Herald Tremendous 8 boys basketball rankings for the North and South. Results are through Friday and if you have any thoughts, remember to truly feel cost-free to call me at [email protected]

DIVISION one NORTH

one. Lynn English (17-2)

two. Lowell (20-)

3. Cambridge (15-three)

four. Everett (15-3)

5. Waltham (15-three)

6. Lawrence (15-6)

7. Central Catholic (14-six)

eight. Andover (11-seven)

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

1. Mansfield (18-2)

two. Brockton (15-two)

3. Needham (15-three)

4. Newton North (14-4)

5. BC High (13-four)

6. Newton South (13-six)

7. Catholic Memorial (12-five)

8. Attleboro (14-5)

DIVISION two NORTH

1. Latin Academy (17-3)

2. Belmont (15-three)

three. Beverly (15-two)

4. Burlington (16-four)

five. Winchester (13-five)

6. Malden Catholic (11-seven)

seven. Billerica (11-7)

8. Gloucester (11-7)

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

one. Whitman-Hanson (18-2)

two. Scituate (17-2)

three. Westwood (18-2)

four. Dennis-Yarmouth (19-2)

5. Tech Boston (11-5)

6. New Mission (13-4)

seven. Hingham (14-six)

8. Milton (11-seven)

DIVISION 3 NORTH

1. St. Mary’s (18-two)

2. Watertown (15-four)

three. Newburyport (15-four)

4. Amesbury (15-four)

five. Hamilton-Wenham (13-five)

6. Arlington Catholic (10-7)

seven. Shawsheen (13-6)

eight. Weston (11-8)

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

one. Rockland (17-one)

2. Wareham (16-four)

3. Norton (14-four)

4. Burke (12-6)

five. Monomoy (15-four)

six. Fairhaven (12-6)

7. Norwell (10-eight)

eight. Cardinal Spellman (9-eight)

DIVISION 4 NORTH

1. Austin Prep (16-3)

two. Lowell Catholic (12-six)

three. Cristo Rey (nine-4)

4. KIPP (14-four)

5. Snowden (15-three)

six. Bishop Fenwick (10-7)

seven. Manchester-Essex (14-five)

8. Mystic Valley (12-7)

DIVISION four SOUTH

1. Cohasset (13-five)

two. Abington (13-five)

3. Westport (15-4)

4. Bishop Connolly (13-two)

five. West Bridgewater (12-five)

6. South Shore Voke (13-five)

7. Old Colony (15-4)

8. Upper Cape (15-4)