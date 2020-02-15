[weekly-boston-herald-boys-basketball-rankings-for-north-and-south]

No ‘Plan B’ for 2020 Tokyo Olympics questions over Chinese presence
February 14, 2020 at seven: 34 pm
Here are the weekly Boston Herald Tremendous 8 boys basketball rankings for the North and South. Results are through Friday and if you have any thoughts, remember to truly feel cost-free to call me at [email protected]
DIVISION one NORTH
one. Lynn English (17-2)
two. Lowell (20-)
3. Cambridge (15-three)
four. Everett (15-3)
5. Waltham (15-three)
6. Lawrence (15-6)
7. Central Catholic (14-six)
eight. Andover (11-seven)
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
1. Mansfield (18-2)
two. Brockton (15-two)
3. Needham (15-three)
4. Newton North (14-4)
5. BC High (13-four)
6. Newton South (13-six)
7. Catholic Memorial (12-five)
8. Attleboro (14-5)
DIVISION two NORTH
1. Latin Academy (17-3)
2. Belmont (15-three)
three. Beverly (15-two)
4. Burlington (16-four)
five. Winchester (13-five)
6. Malden Catholic (11-seven)
seven. Billerica (11-7)
8. Gloucester (11-7)
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
one. Whitman-Hanson (18-2)
two. Scituate (17-2)
three. Westwood (18-2)
four. Dennis-Yarmouth (19-2)
5. Tech Boston (11-5)
6. New Mission (13-4)
seven. Hingham (14-six)
8. Milton (11-seven)
DIVISION 3 NORTH
1. St. Mary’s (18-two)
2. Watertown (15-four)
three. Newburyport (15-four)
4. Amesbury (15-four)
five. Hamilton-Wenham (13-five)
6. Arlington Catholic (10-7)
seven. Shawsheen (13-6)
eight. Weston (11-8)
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
one. Rockland (17-one)
2. Wareham (16-four)
3. Norton (14-four)
4. Burke (12-6)
five. Monomoy (15-four)
six. Fairhaven (12-6)
7. Norwell (10-eight)
eight. Cardinal Spellman (9-eight)
DIVISION 4 NORTH
1. Austin Prep (16-3)
two. Lowell Catholic (12-six)
three. Cristo Rey (nine-4)
4. KIPP (14-four)
5. Snowden (15-three)
six. Bishop Fenwick (10-7)
seven. Manchester-Essex (14-five)
8. Mystic Valley (12-7)
DIVISION four SOUTH
1. Cohasset (13-five)
two. Abington (13-five)
3. Westport (15-4)
4. Bishop Connolly (13-two)
five. West Bridgewater (12-five)
6. South Shore Voke (13-five)
7. Old Colony (15-4)
8. Upper Cape (15-4)