[weekly-boston-herald-boys-hockey-rankings]

Right here are the most up-to-date Leading 10 boys hockey rankings for the North and South. Results are by means of Saturday and if you see a discrepancy, make sure you come to feel cost-free to call me instantly at [email protected]
DIVISION 1 NORTH
1. Arlington (14-one-4)
two. St. John’s Prep (10-four-5)
three. Burlington (13-four-three)
4. Reading (9-5-5)
five. St. Mary’s (11-six-2)
six. Melrose (10-6-3)
seven. Austin Prep (nine-six-4)
8. Belmont (nine-5-5)
9. Bishop Fenwick (nine-7-two)
10. Waltham (11-six-one)
DIVISION one SOUTH
1. BC Significant (12-3-three)
two. Pope Francis (11-four-2)
three. Xaverian (12-4-4)
4. Natick (13-two-four)
five. Framingham (13-5-one)
six. Hingham (11-six-three)
7. Catholic Memorial (seven-6-five)
8. Wellesley (10-seven-3)
9. Braintree (11-four-3)
10. Duxbury (11-6-three)
DIVISION two NORTH
1. Lincoln-Sudbury (15-3-one)
two. Masconomet (15-2-1)
3. Triton (14-three-one)
4. Boston Latin (11-4-three)
5. Tewksbury (12-three-3)
six. North Andover (11-3-6)
seven. Marblehead (13-3-three)
eight. Lynnfield (11-6-two)
9. Gloucester (11-5-three)
10. Wakefield (10-6-three)
DIVISION two SOUTH
1. Canton (15-one-three)
2. Plymouth North (13-two-two)
three. Medway (11-three-five)
four. Norwood (12-three-three)
5. Dedham (13-four-two)
6. Medfield (10-four-four)
seven. Whitman-Hanson (13-4-1)
eight. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (12-five-one)
nine. Westwood (eight-7-three)
10. Brookline (11-7-1)
DIVISION three NORTH
one. Bedford (14-three-2)
two. Cambridge (12-2-4)
three. Watertown (12-5-2)
four. Newton South (10-eight-1)
five. Essex Tech (9-four-5)
six. Shawsheen (12-seven-1)
seven. Hamilton-Wenham (nine-six-2)
eight. Latin Academy (10-six-two)
9. Lowell (7-7-4)
10. Northeast (eight-eight-1)
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
one. Hopkinton (17-one-)
two. Hanover (15-2-one)
three. Norwell (13-3-3)
four. Somerset Berkley (16-3-)
five. Bishop Stang (10-five-4)
six. St. John Paul (16-2-2)
seven. Dartmouth (15-three-one)
eight. Nantucket (11-5-1)
9. Martha’s Vineyard (11-five-two)
10. Abington (9-five-3)