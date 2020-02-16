[weekly-boston-herald-boys-hockey-rankings]

Right here are the most up-to-date Leading 10 boys hockey rankings for the North and South. Results are by means of Saturday and if you see a discrepancy, make sure you come to feel cost-free to call me instantly at [email protected]

DIVISION 1 NORTH

1. Arlington (14-one-4)

two. St. John’s Prep (10-four-5)

three. Burlington (13-four-three)

4. Reading (9-5-5)

five. St. Mary’s (11-six-2)

six. Melrose (10-6-3)

seven. Austin Prep (nine-six-4)

8. Belmont (nine-5-5)

9. Bishop Fenwick (nine-7-two)

10. Waltham (11-six-one)

DIVISION one SOUTH

1. BC Significant (12-3-three)

two. Pope Francis (11-four-2)

three. Xaverian (12-4-4)

4. Natick (13-two-four)

five. Framingham (13-5-one)

six. Hingham (11-six-three)

7. Catholic Memorial (seven-6-five)

8. Wellesley (10-seven-3)

9. Braintree (11-four-3)

10. Duxbury (11-6-three)

DIVISION two NORTH

1. Lincoln-Sudbury (15-3-one)

two. Masconomet (15-2-1)

3. Triton (14-three-one)

4. Boston Latin (11-4-three)

5. Tewksbury (12-three-3)

six. North Andover (11-3-6)

seven. Marblehead (13-3-three)

eight. Lynnfield (11-6-two)

9. Gloucester (11-5-three)

10. Wakefield (10-6-three)

DIVISION two SOUTH

1. Canton (15-one-three)

2. Plymouth North (13-two-two)

three. Medway (11-three-five)

four. Norwood (12-three-three)

5. Dedham (13-four-two)

6. Medfield (10-four-four)

seven. Whitman-Hanson (13-4-1)

eight. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (12-five-one)

nine. Westwood (eight-7-three)

10. Brookline (11-7-1)

DIVISION three NORTH

one. Bedford (14-three-2)

two. Cambridge (12-2-4)

three. Watertown (12-5-2)

four. Newton South (10-eight-1)

five. Essex Tech (9-four-5)

six. Shawsheen (12-seven-1)

seven. Hamilton-Wenham (nine-six-2)

eight. Latin Academy (10-six-two)

9. Lowell (7-7-4)

10. Northeast (eight-eight-1)

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

one. Hopkinton (17-one-)

two. Hanover (15-2-one)

three. Norwell (13-3-3)

four. Somerset Berkley (16-3-)

five. Bishop Stang (10-five-4)

six. St. John Paul (16-2-2)

seven. Dartmouth (15-three-one)

eight. Nantucket (11-5-1)

9. Martha’s Vineyard (11-five-two)

10. Abington (9-five-3)