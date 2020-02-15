[weekly-boston-herald-emass-best-twenty-five-ladies-basketball-rankings]

Below are the weekly Boston Herald EMass Best 25 girls basketball rankings. Results are by means of Friday and if you have any thoughts, please truly feel absolutely free to make contact with me at [email protected]

*one. Franklin (18-)

two. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-1)

three. Central Catholic (17-one)

four. Cathedral (12-1)

five. St. Mary’s (18-two)

six. Woburn (17-1)

7. Chelmsford (18-one)

*eight. Natick (16-2)

9. Pentucket (19-one)

10. Needham (16-2)

11. Foxboro (16-2)

12. Norwood (17-1)

13. *Medfield (15-2)

14. Hingham (16-two)

15. Bishop Feehan (15-3)

16. *Medway (16-two)

17. Amesbury (17-one)

18. Cambridge (16-4)

19. Falmouth (16-three)

20. Previous Rochester (17-two)

21. Oliver Ames (13-5)

22. Rockland (16-two)

23. Billerica (12-six)

24. Wilmington (14-4)

25. Andover (12-five)

ON THE BENCH: Newton North (13-five), Nauset (13-four), New Mission (14-3), Norwell (16-two), Marblehead (17-3), Pembroke (15-5), Newton South (13-five), Newton North (13-five), Archbishop Williams (12-7), Burlington (14-5), Matignon (17-1)

** – Competing in Jap Mass. leagues during the common season, but participating in in the Central Mass. event.