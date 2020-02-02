Weekly Boston Herald EMass girl basketball Top 25 rankings – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 basketball ranking for girls. The results last Friday’s games and if you see a deviation, feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
1. * Franklin (13-0)
2. Needham (14-1)
3. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-1)
4. St. Mary’s (16-1)
5. Central Catholic (13-1)
6. Cathedral (9-1)
7. Woburn (13-1)
8. Foxboro (11-2)
9. Cambridge (14-2)
10. * Natick (12-2)
11. Pentucket (15-1)
12. Chelmsford (13-1)
13. Bishop Feehan (12-2)
14. * Medway (13-1)
15. * Medfield (11-2)
16. Norwood (13-1)
17. Hingham (12-2)
18. Oliver Ames (11-3)
19. Newton North (11-4)
20. Walpole (11-5)
21. Plymouth North (11-2)
22. Pembroke (12-3)
23. Billerica (11-3)
24. Marblehead (14-2)
25. Wilmington (10-3)
ON THE COUCH: Falmouth (12-3), Old Rochester (11-2), Norwell (12-1), Nauset (11-4), Dartmouth (11-2), Newburyport (9-4), Masconomet (10-3), Amesbury (13-1), * Millis (13-3), Rockland (12-2), Middleboro (12-1), Saugus (11-3), Newton South (11-4), Barnstable (10-4) , Bishop Fenwick (10-4)