Weekly Boston Herald EMass girl basketball Top 25 rankings – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 basketball ranking for girls. The results last Friday’s games and if you see a deviation, feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

1. * Franklin (13-0)

2. Needham (14-1)

3. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-1)

4. St. Mary’s (16-1)

5. Central Catholic (13-1)

6. Cathedral (9-1)

7. Woburn (13-1)

8. Foxboro (11-2)

9. Cambridge (14-2)

10. * Natick (12-2)

11. Pentucket (15-1)

12. Chelmsford (13-1)

13. Bishop Feehan (12-2)

14. * Medway (13-1)

15. * Medfield (11-2)

16. Norwood (13-1)

17. Hingham (12-2)

18. Oliver Ames (11-3)

19. Newton North (11-4)

20. Walpole (11-5)

21. Plymouth North (11-2)

22. Pembroke (12-3)

23. Billerica (11-3)

24. Marblehead (14-2)

25. Wilmington (10-3)

ON THE COUCH: Falmouth (12-3), Old Rochester (11-2), Norwell (12-1), Nauset (11-4), Dartmouth (11-2), Newburyport (9-4), Masconomet (10-3), Amesbury (13-1), * Millis (13-3), Rockland (12-2), Middleboro (12-1), Saugus (11-3), Newton South (11-4), Barnstable (10-4) , Bishop Fenwick (10-4)