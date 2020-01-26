Weekly Boston Herald EMass girl basketball Top 25 rankings – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 basketball ranking for girls. The results are until Friday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me via donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

1. * Franklin (11-0)

2. Needham (12-1)

3. St. Mary’s (14-1)

4. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-1)

5. Cathedral (6-1)

6. Central Catholic (11-1)

7. Pentucket (11-1)

8. Woburn (11-1)

9. Cambridge (12-2)

10. Chelmsford (11-1)

11. * Natick (10-2)

12. Foxboro (9-2)

13. Norwood (11-1)

14. Amesbury (12-0)

15. Oliver Ames (10-2)

16. * Medway (11-1)

17. * Medfield (9-2)

18. Masconomet (9-2)

19. Newton North (10-3)

20. Pembroke (11-2)

21. Andover (9-3)

22. Newton South (10-3)

23. Bishop Feehan (10-2)

24. Hingham (10-2)

25. Falmouth (11-2)

ON THE COUCH: Nauset (10-3), Fenway (6-3), Old Rochester (9-2), Dartmouth (10-2), Norwell (10-1), Archbishop Williams (7-4), Rockland (10-2) , Middleboro (10-1), Billerica (9-3), Marblehead (11-2)

** – Play in an Eastern Mass competition during the regular season, but compete in the Central Mass. -Tournament.