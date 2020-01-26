Weekly Boston Herald EMass girl basketball Top 25 rankings – Boston Herald

Here is the newest Boston Herald EMass Top 25 basketball ranking for girls. The results are until Friday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me via donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
1. * Franklin (11-0)
2. Needham (12-1)
3. St. Mary’s (14-1)
4. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-1)
5. Cathedral (6-1)
6. Central Catholic (11-1)
7. Pentucket (11-1)
8. Woburn (11-1)
9. Cambridge (12-2)
10. Chelmsford (11-1)
11. * Natick (10-2)
12. Foxboro (9-2)
13. Norwood (11-1)
14. Amesbury (12-0)
15. Oliver Ames (10-2)
16. * Medway (11-1)
17. * Medfield (9-2)
18. Masconomet (9-2)
19. Newton North (10-3)
20. Pembroke (11-2)
21. Andover (9-3)
22. Newton South (10-3)
23. Bishop Feehan (10-2)
24. Hingham (10-2)
25. Falmouth (11-2)
ON THE COUCH: Nauset (10-3), Fenway (6-3), Old Rochester (9-2), Dartmouth (10-2), Norwell (10-1), Archbishop Williams (7-4), Rockland (10-2) , Middleboro (10-1), Billerica (9-3), Marblehead (11-2)
** – Play in an Eastern Mass competition during the regular season, but compete in the Central Mass. -Tournament.