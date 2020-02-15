[weekly-boston-herald-emass-prime-25-boys-basketball-rankings]

No ‘Plan B’ for 2020 Tokyo Olympics concerns over Chinese existence
February 14, 2020 at 7: 34 pm
Listed here is the weekly Boston Herald EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings. Benefits are by way of Friday and if you have any issues, you should experience cost-free to speak to me at [email protected]
Best 25
1. Lynn English (17-two)
two. Lowell (20-)
three. Mansfield (18-two)
four. Brockton (15-2)
five. Whitman-Hanson (18-2)
six. Latin Academy (17-3)
7. Cambridge (15-three)
8. St. Mary’s (18-two)
9. Needham (15-three)
10. *Natick (15-4)
11. Newton North (14-4)
12. BC Superior (13-4)
13. Belmont (15-3)
14. Everett (15-three)
15. Waltham (15-3)
16. Scituate (17-2)
17. Beverly (15-two)
18. Newton South (13-6)
19. Rockland (17-1)
20. Catholic Memorial (12-five)
21. Lawrence (15-six)
22. Attleboro (14-five)
23. Watertown (15-4)
24. Westwood (18-2)
25. Burlington (16-four)
ON THE BENCH: Central Catholic (14-six), Taunton (13-six), *Franklin (14-5), *Medway (16-two), Dennis-Yarmouth (19-two), Wareham (16-four)
** – Competing in Eastern Mass. leagues for the duration of the normal season, but participating in in the Central Mass. match.