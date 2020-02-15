[weekly-boston-herald-emass-prime-25-boys-basketball-rankings]

Listed here is the weekly Boston Herald EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings. Benefits are by way of Friday and if you have any issues, you should experience cost-free to speak to me at [email protected]

Best 25

1. Lynn English (17-two)

two. Lowell (20-)

three. Mansfield (18-two)

four. Brockton (15-2)

five. Whitman-Hanson (18-2)

six. Latin Academy (17-3)

7. Cambridge (15-three)

8. St. Mary’s (18-two)

9. Needham (15-three)

10. *Natick (15-4)

11. Newton North (14-4)

12. BC Superior (13-4)

13. Belmont (15-3)

14. Everett (15-three)

15. Waltham (15-3)

16. Scituate (17-2)

17. Beverly (15-two)

18. Newton South (13-6)

19. Rockland (17-1)

20. Catholic Memorial (12-five)

21. Lawrence (15-six)

22. Attleboro (14-five)

23. Watertown (15-4)

24. Westwood (18-2)

25. Burlington (16-four)

ON THE BENCH: Central Catholic (14-six), Taunton (13-six), *Franklin (14-5), *Medway (16-two), Dennis-Yarmouth (19-two), Wareham (16-four)

** – Competing in Eastern Mass. leagues for the duration of the normal season, but participating in in the Central Mass. match.