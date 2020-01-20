Weekly Boston Herald girl hockey ranking for Division 1-2 – Boston Herald

Here are the latest girls’ hockey rankings for Division 1 and Division 2. Records are up to and including Saturday and if you see a difference, please let us know at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
SECTION 1
1. Braintree (10-0-1)
2. St. Mary’s (5-0-3)
3. Austin Prep (5-0-2)
4. HPNA (8-0-2)
5. Methuen / Tewksbury (6-1-3)
6. Arlington (6-1-2)
7. Woburn (8-1-1)
8. Shrewsbury (7-3-0)
9. Long meadow (6-2-3)
10. Belmont (8-1-3)
11. Hingham (7-3-0)
12. Needham (5-3-1)
13. Boston Latin (5-1-3)
14. St. Peter-Marian (5-3-1)
15. Andover (6-2-3)
16. Masconomet (7-3-1)
17. Billerica / Chelmsford (3-3-4)
18. Reading (4-3-2)
19. Lexington (5-2-3)
20. Barnstable (5-4-2)
ON THE COUCH: Peabody (7-4-0), Duxbury (4-4-1), Wayland / Weston (3-3-1), Arlington Catholic (8-6-0), Waltham (5-2-3)
SECTION 2
1. Wellesley (8-1-0)
2. Westwood (8-3-0)
3. Canton (9-1-1)
4. Norwell (9-2-0)
5. Algonquin / Hudson (6-2-2)
6. Dennis-Yarmouth (6-1-1)
7. Falmouth (6-1-2)
8. Ursulin (10-1-1)
9. Natick (7-4-0)
10. Bishop Fenwick (7-3-3)
11. Dedham (5-3-1)
12. Notre Dame (5-4-1)
13. Norwood (6-3-1)
14. Sandwich (7-3-0)
15. Wakefield (6-3-3)
16. Cohasset / Hanover (4-3-2)
17. Matignon (5-6-0)
18. King Philip (5-6-0)
19. Walpole (5-5-0)
20. Concord-Carlisle (3-3-2)
ON THE COUCH: Burlington (5-5-2), Winchester (4-6-1), Medfield / Norton (5-4-1), Pembroke (5-4-1), Bishop Stang (6-2-2)