[weekly-boston-herald-ladies-hockey-rankings]

In this article are the most current girls hockey rankings for Division one and Division two. Final results are via Saturday and if you see a discrepancy, make sure you really feel free of charge to contact me instantly at [email protected]

DIVISION one

1. Austin Prep (16-1-2)

2. HPNA (17–2)

3. St. Mary’s (14-one-3)

4. Braintree (15-two-1)

5. Arlington (13-one-four)

six. Woburn (14-one-two)

7. Needham (12-five-2)

eight. Methuen/Tewksbury (10-4-4)

9. Shrewsbury (13-4-1)

10. Belmont (12-three-four)

11. Waltham (11-two-five)

12. Boston Latin (11-three-4)

13. Duxbury (10-five-3)

14. Masconomet (10-5-3)

15. Andover (9-four-four)

16. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Looking at (13-five-one)

17. Westford Academy (7-7-4)

18. Lexington (7-7-five)

19. Reading through (8-seven-3)

20. Wayland/Weston (10-6-3)

DIVISION two

one. Wellesley (16-1-)

two. Westwood (14-three-three)

3. Canton (14-1-4)

4. Norwell (16-2-)

5. Notre Dame (12-4-1)

six. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-1-3)

seven. Natick (14-5-)

eight. Dedham (11-six-two)

9. Bishop Fenwick (12-four-three)

10. Sandwich (16-5-)

11. Falmouth (9-4-five)

12. King Philip (nine-11-)

13. Ursuline (13-3-three)

14. Norwood (11-7-2)

15. Medfield/Norton (9-six-3)

16. Burlington (nine-eight-two)

17. Algonquin/Hudson (11-four-three)

18. Bishop Stang (9-6-three)

19. Wakefield (8-7-three)

20. Cohasset/Hanover (eight-5-three)