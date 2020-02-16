[weekly-boston-herald-ladies-hockey-rankings]

In this article are the most current girls hockey rankings for Division one and Division two. Final results are via Saturday and if you see a discrepancy, make sure you really feel free of charge to contact me instantly at [email protected]
DIVISION one
1. Austin Prep (16-1-2)
2. HPNA (17–2)
3. St. Mary’s (14-one-3)
4. Braintree (15-two-1)
5. Arlington (13-one-four)
six. Woburn (14-one-two)
7. Needham (12-five-2)
eight. Methuen/Tewksbury (10-4-4)
9. Shrewsbury (13-4-1)
10. Belmont (12-three-four)
11. Waltham (11-two-five)
12. Boston Latin (11-three-4)
13. Duxbury (10-five-3)
14. Masconomet (10-5-3)
15. Andover (9-four-four)
16. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Looking at (13-five-one)
17. Westford Academy (7-7-4)
18. Lexington (7-7-five)
19. Reading through (8-seven-3)
20. Wayland/Weston (10-6-3)
DIVISION two
one. Wellesley (16-1-)
two. Westwood (14-three-three)
3. Canton (14-1-4)
4. Norwell (16-2-)
5. Notre Dame (12-4-1)
six. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-1-3)
seven. Natick (14-5-)
eight. Dedham (11-six-two)
9. Bishop Fenwick (12-four-three)
10. Sandwich (16-5-)
11. Falmouth (9-4-five)
12. King Philip (nine-11-)
13. Ursuline (13-3-three)
14. Norwood (11-7-2)
15. Medfield/Norton (9-six-3)
16. Burlington (nine-eight-two)
17. Algonquin/Hudson (11-four-three)
18. Bishop Stang (9-6-three)
19. Wakefield (8-7-three)
20. Cohasset/Hanover (eight-5-three)