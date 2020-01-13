Weekly hockey ranking for boys in North and South Boston Herald

Loading...

Here are the latest Boston Herald Top 10 boy hockey rankings for North and South. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1 NORTH

1. St. Mary’s (8-0-1)

2. Arlington (5-1-1)

3. Burlington (8-1-0)

4. St. John’s Prep (4-2-2)

5. Austin Prep (4-3-2)

6. Central Catholic (6-3-1)

7. Woburn (4-2-2)

8. Belmont (4-2-2)

9. Shrewsbury (4-2-2)

10. St. John’s (S) (4-3-3)

SECTION 1 SOUTH

1. Xaverian (6-1-2)

2. BC High (5-2-1)

3. Framingham (6-2-2)

4. Hingham (5-4-0)

5. Catholic monument (6-3-2)

6. Braintree (5-2-1)

7. Pope Francis (5-5-1)

8. Duxbury (4-2-2)

9. Natick (4-2-3)

10. Walpole (4-2-2)

SECTION 2 NORTH

1. Boston Latin (7-1-1)

2. Marblehead (8-1-1)

3. Lincoln-Sudbury (6-2-0)

4. Masconomet (7-2-0)

5. North Andover (7-2-1)

6. Tewksbury (4-2-0)

7. Gloucester (4-2-2)

8. Lynnfield (6-3-1)

9. Winthrop (5-3-2)

10. Somerville (5-2-2)

SECTION 2 SOUTH

1. Canton (7-0-2)

2. Plymouth North (7-0-2)

3. Dedham (9-0-1)

4. Norwood (5-1-1)

5. Medfield (4-2-2)

6. Scituate (7-2-1)

7. Brookline (6-3-0)

8. North Attleboro (6-2-3)

9. Medway (5-3-1)

10. Dighton-Rehoboth / Seekonk (6-3-0)

SECTION 3 NORTH

1. Watertown (6-2-0)

2. Dracut / Tyngsboro (4-3-0)

3. Bedford (6-1-2)

4. Cambridge (7-1-2)

5. Lowell (3-4-1)

6. Methuen (2-4-2)

7. Newton South (4-5-0)

8. Essex Tech (3-3-1)

9. Hamilton-Wenham (4-3-0)

10. Swampscott (6-4-0)

SECTION 3 SOUTH

1. Hopkinton (9-0-0)

2. Holliston (8-1-0)

3. Dartmouth (6-1-0)

4. Hanover (5-1-1)

5. Somerset Berkley (9-1-0)

6. Silver Lake (5-4-1)

7. St. John Paul (10-1-0)

8. Nantucket (4-3-0)

9. Martha’s Vineyard (5-2-2)

10. Norwell (3-2-2)