Weekly hockey ranking for Division 1 and Division 2 – Boston Herald

Here is the latest Boston Herald Top 20 girls hockey ranking for Division 1 and 2. Results are up to and including Sunday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1

1. Braintree (12-0-1)

2. St. Mary’s (8-0-3)

3. HPNA (11-0-2)

4. Austin Prep (7-1-2)

5. Arlington (8-1-3)

6. Woburn (9-1-1)

7. Methuen / Tewksbury (7-1-4)

8. Belmont (8-1-3)

9. Shrewsbury (8-3-1)

10. Long meadow (6-3-4)

11. Needham (6-3-1)

12. St. Peter-Marian (8-3-1)

13. Boston Latin (6-2-3)

14. Masconomet (7-3-3)

15. Reading (6-4-2)

16. Waltham (6-2-5)

17. Duxbury (7-4-1)

18. Lexington (6-3-4)

19. Hingham (8-5-0)

20. Barnstable (7-4-2)

SECTION 2

1. Wellesley (11-1-0)

2. Westwood (10-3-0)

3. Canton (10-1-2)

4. Norwell (11-2-0)

5. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-1-1)

6. Falmouth (7-1-3)

7. Algonquin / Hudson (6-2-3)

8. Ursulin (10-1-1)

9. Natick (9-4-0)

10. Dedham (8-3-1)

11. Notre Dame (7-4-1)

12. Bishop Fenwick (8-3-3)

13. Sandwich (9-3-0)

14. Cohasset / Hanover (6-3-2)

15. Norwood (8-4-1)

16. Wakefield (6-3-3)

17. Walpole (6-6-0)

18. King Philip (6-8-0)

19. Medfield / Norton (5-5-2)

20. Matignon (5-8-0)