Weekly hockey ranking for Division 1 and Division 2 – Boston Herald

Here is the latest Boston Herald Top 20 girls hockey ranking for Division 1 and 2. Results are up to and including Sunday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com
SECTION 1
1. Braintree (12-0-1)
2. St. Mary’s (8-0-3)
3. HPNA (11-0-2)
4. Austin Prep (7-1-2)
5. Arlington (8-1-3)
6. Woburn (9-1-1)
7. Methuen / Tewksbury (7-1-4)
8. Belmont (8-1-3)
9. Shrewsbury (8-3-1)
10. Long meadow (6-3-4)
11. Needham (6-3-1)
12. St. Peter-Marian (8-3-1)
13. Boston Latin (6-2-3)
14. Masconomet (7-3-3)
15. Reading (6-4-2)
16. Waltham (6-2-5)
17. Duxbury (7-4-1)
18. Lexington (6-3-4)
19. Hingham (8-5-0)
20. Barnstable (7-4-2)
SECTION 2
1. Wellesley (11-1-0)
2. Westwood (10-3-0)
3. Canton (10-1-2)
4. Norwell (11-2-0)
5. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-1-1)
6. Falmouth (7-1-3)
7. Algonquin / Hudson (6-2-3)
8. Ursulin (10-1-1)
9. Natick (9-4-0)
10. Dedham (8-3-1)
11. Notre Dame (7-4-1)
12. Bishop Fenwick (8-3-3)
13. Sandwich (9-3-0)
14. Cohasset / Hanover (6-3-2)
15. Norwood (8-4-1)
16. Wakefield (6-3-3)
17. Walpole (6-6-0)
18. King Philip (6-8-0)
19. Medfield / Norton (5-5-2)
20. Matignon (5-8-0)