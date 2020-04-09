Weekly Unemployment Claim Report: 6.6 million files of unemployment benefits

In the first week of April, the ranks of Americans applying for unemployment rose, with 6.6 million seeking unemployment benefits. According to experts, this will bring the total number of unemployed Americans to 16.8 million in just one month, and wipe out almost all of the work gained under both Barack Obama and President Donald Trump .

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that about 6.6 million people have applied for unemployment in the week to April 4. The weekly unemployment claim is a barometer of the job market as it shows how many workers lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Obama and Trump, the economy has added about 18.3 million jobs. According to high frequency economics, the economy has suffered 16.8 million layoffs in the last three weeks.

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow and unemployment insurance expert at The Century Foundation, said in an email that the latest unemployment claims are “absolutely amazing.”

“In just three weeks, COVID-19 caused a truly unemployed employment crisis in its size and scope, a coastal-to-coastal influence that once seemed unaffected by economic turmoil It’s a service job, “said Stettner.

Economists have said that the crisis is likely to intensify. Oxford Economics estimates that virus-induced unemployment in the United States can be as high as 30 million. This is three times the number of jobs that disappeared after a housing crash.

Waiting for unemployment salary

Many workers are still awaiting unemployed claims in many state systems that are struggling to deal with the historic surge in unemployment claims. Unemployment benefits usually arrive in 2-3 weeks.

However, workers who have been unemployed in the past month have told CBS MoneyWatch that it is difficult to get to the unemployed office because other unemployed employees are rushing.

Florida is struggling to handle surge in unemployment claims

According to Stettner estimates, 10 million workers who applied for unemployment benefits in the two weeks to March 28 have more than half their applications processed.

“In the coming weeks, the total unemployment claims could eventually reach $ 20 million.” Said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Lifting unemployment claims will give you an idea of ​​how high the unemployment rate will rise. “

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s unemployment rate was 3.5%, the lowest level in 50 years. However, many economists believe that unemployment has soared in the mid-teens. This is thought to be much higher than the 10% peak unemployment rate during the financial crisis.

