[weekly-women-basketball-rankings-for-north-and-south]

February 14, 2020 at seven: 34 pm
Here are the weekly Boston Herald North and South girls basketball rankings. Final results are as a result of Friday and if you have any concerns, be sure to sense free of charge to speak to me at [email protected]
DIVISION 1 NORTH
1. Central Catholic (17-1)
two. Woburn (17-1)
3. Chelmsford (18-1)
four. Cambridge (16-five)
5. Billerica (12-6)
6. Andover (13-five)
7. Lexington (12-seven)
8. Lynn English (14-4)
DIVISION one SOUTH
1. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-one)
2. Needham (16-two)
3. Bishop Feehan (15-3)
4. Oliver Ames (13-5)
five. Newton South (13-5)
six. Newton North (13-five)
7. Walpole (12-7)
eight. Plymouth North (14-4)
DIVISION two NORTH
one. Pentucket (19-one)
two. Wilmington (14-four)
three. Marblehead (17-three)
4. Burlington (14-5)
5. Saugus (15-4)
six. North Looking at (11-six)
seven. Danvers (10-eight)
eight. Tewksbury (11-9)
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
1. Foxboro (16-two)
two. Norwood (17-one)
3. Hingham (16-two)
four. Falmouth (16-three)
five. Outdated Rochester (17-2)
six. Nauset (13-4)
7. New Mission (14-3)
8. Pembroke (15-5)
DIVISION 3 NORTH
1. St. Mary’s (18-two)
2. Amesbury (17-1)
3. Lynnfield (13-six)
four. Whittier (16-four)
5. Winthrop (12-six)
six. Bishop Fenwick (12-6)
seven. Austin Prep (10-8)
8. Latin Academy (11-8)
DIVISION three SOUTH
1. Rockland (16-two)
two. Norwell (16-two)
three. Archbishop Williams (12-seven)
4. Fontbonne (12-six)
five. Bourne (13-5)
six. Middleboro (13-5)
seven. Bishop Stang (12-6)
8. East Bridgewater (12-6)
DIVISION four NORTH
1. Matignon (17-1)
two. Fenway (11-5)
3. Maimonides (10-two)
4. Malden Catholic (15-4)
5. Northeast (16-four)
six. Mystic Valley (11-nine)
7. KIPP (12-six)
eight. Lowell Catholic (eight-nine)
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
1. Cathedral (12-one)
2. Westport (16-2)
3. Carver (14-5)
four. St. John Paul (17-one)
five. West Bridgewater (13-7)
six. South Shore Voke (16-4)
7. Outdated Colony (14-five)
8. Holbrook (13-5)