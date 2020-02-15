[weekly-women-basketball-rankings-for-north-and-south]

Here are the weekly Boston Herald North and South girls basketball rankings. Final results are as a result of Friday and if you have any concerns, be sure to sense free of charge to speak to me at [email protected]

DIVISION 1 NORTH

1. Central Catholic (17-1)

two. Woburn (17-1)

3. Chelmsford (18-1)

four. Cambridge (16-five)

5. Billerica (12-6)

6. Andover (13-five)

7. Lexington (12-seven)

8. Lynn English (14-4)

DIVISION one SOUTH

1. Bridgewater-Raynham (17-one)

2. Needham (16-two)

3. Bishop Feehan (15-3)

4. Oliver Ames (13-5)

five. Newton South (13-5)

six. Newton North (13-five)

7. Walpole (12-7)

eight. Plymouth North (14-4)

DIVISION two NORTH

one. Pentucket (19-one)

two. Wilmington (14-four)

three. Marblehead (17-three)

4. Burlington (14-5)

5. Saugus (15-4)

six. North Looking at (11-six)

seven. Danvers (10-eight)

eight. Tewksbury (11-9)

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

1. Foxboro (16-two)

two. Norwood (17-one)

3. Hingham (16-two)

four. Falmouth (16-three)

five. Outdated Rochester (17-2)

six. Nauset (13-4)

7. New Mission (14-3)

8. Pembroke (15-5)

DIVISION 3 NORTH

1. St. Mary’s (18-two)

2. Amesbury (17-1)

3. Lynnfield (13-six)

four. Whittier (16-four)

5. Winthrop (12-six)

six. Bishop Fenwick (12-6)

seven. Austin Prep (10-8)

8. Latin Academy (11-8)

DIVISION three SOUTH

1. Rockland (16-two)

two. Norwell (16-two)

three. Archbishop Williams (12-seven)

4. Fontbonne (12-six)

five. Bourne (13-5)

six. Middleboro (13-5)

seven. Bishop Stang (12-6)

8. East Bridgewater (12-6)

DIVISION four NORTH

1. Matignon (17-1)

two. Fenway (11-5)

3. Maimonides (10-two)

4. Malden Catholic (15-4)

5. Northeast (16-four)

six. Mystic Valley (11-nine)

7. KIPP (12-six)

eight. Lowell Catholic (eight-nine)

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

1. Cathedral (12-one)

2. Westport (16-2)

3. Carver (14-5)

four. St. John Paul (17-one)

five. West Bridgewater (13-7)

six. South Shore Voke (16-4)

7. Outdated Colony (14-five)

8. Holbrook (13-5)