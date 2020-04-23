Weeknd encourages fans to support Captain Tom Moore in a map battle

The Weeknd “cheers” on Captain Tom (photo: Getty)

Weeknd called on UK fans to support Captain Tom Moore in his quest to become number one thanks to the NHS charity single and Michael Ball.

While Captain Tom, who raised millions for the NHS, and Michael recently released their song Never You Walk Along, a cover song for Gerry and Pacemakers, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights performed rounds on TikTok.

Sharing a photo of Captain Tom, the singer – the real name of Abel Tesfaye – wrote: “Everyone in the UK is supporting the single @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball, so this amazing 99-year-old war veteran going to the British National Health Service @NHSuk and now has raised 35 million dollars and can get number 1 for its 100th birthday in the UK! We route for you. XO! (sic) ’

You heard the man!

The race between them has become incredibly close, and The Weeknd will indeed overtake Captain Tom on the last day of the sale.

Only a few thousand sales divide a war veteran and hitboy Starboy who has been at the top of the charts for eight weeks.

Chatting in Metro.co.uk, Captain Tom revealed he didn’t feel famous despite raising a huge £ 28 million on the NHS.

“I’m really happy that so many people are behind my desire to support NHS frontline staff to thank for my great treatment for broken hip and skin cancer,” said Captain Tom.

He added his new fame: “If there were no blockade, nobody would have heard of me.

“I am here only to help our wonderful NHS and to support this truly worthy cause. I don’t feel famous! I can only thank everyone for their support. “

Captain Tom, who is 100 years old on April 30, admitted that his younger self “would not believe what happened”, adding: “Today it is unbelievable to me.”

“Getting the support I received from the general public and around the world is really humble. I went on a walk to support our magnificent NHS and look at what happened now, “he said.

