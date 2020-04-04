A new study shows that half of Democrats in Congress had tweeted about coronavirus until February 4, while Republicans in Congress did not reach that level until almost three weeks later.

The Pew Research Center conducted an in-depth study of Cuban tweets on the coronavirus crisis and found that while Democrats and Republicans published a similar number of tweets about the crisis during the study period, Democrats were much earlier to report it. virus:

But while similar proportions of all tweets from congressional Democrats and Republicans have been mentioned, Democrats have suggested that I mention it earlier than Republicans. The Center estimates that half of all Democrats have reported the virus in at least one tweet since Feb. 4, and it took until Feb. 24 for half of Republicans to do so.

The study found other differences between Democrats and Republicans when it came to tweeting about the crisis. Praise for the President Donald Terb The response to the crisis was rare among Democrats, but Trump’s criticism of Republicans was almost non-existent:

During the period under review, it is estimated that 9% of all tweets from Democratic members explicitly criticize the administration’s response, while 6% of all tweets from Republicans were explicitly supportive. Although these positions were relatively small proportions of all tweets related to the virus, as of March 21, 70% of Democrats had posted at least one tweet that included direct criticism of the administration and its response, and 70% tweeted at least once praising the administration for that. The tweets from the Democrats who criticized the administration paid more attention to the public: an intermediary of 145 virtues and 50 repetitions. Trump-praised Republicans tweets have received a more modest increase in commitment: an average of 59 likes and 18 retweets.

The Trump administration’s tweets bill on COVID-19 has led to higher public involvement. It was extremely rare to find praise for the administration’s response to the event from the Democrats – or the administration’s criticism of the Republicans. In a manual sample of more than 10,000 tweets about the virus, the Center’s researchers found that less than half of 1% of tweets from Democrats praised the administration or its response. And an even smaller share of tweets from Republicans (less than a tenth of 1%) directly criticizes management in some way.

You can read the full study here.

