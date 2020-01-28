Weight loss surgery can help overweight patients breathe more easily

January 28 (UPI) – Bariatric surgery may make breathing easier for some overweight people, according to a study published on Tuesday.

The researchers found that people who underwent the procedure had measurable structural changes in their lungs and trachea, including less airway congestion. The results were published in the journal Radiology.

“For the first time, this study has shown changes in CT morphology of large and small airways that improve as people lose weight,” said co-author Dr. Susan J. Copley, thoracic radiologist at Hammersmith Hospital, London statement. “These characteristics correlate with an improvement in patient symptoms.”

Obesity has become an epidemic in many parts of the world and has been linked to numerous other health problems, including an increased risk of high blood pressure and stroke, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

It is also an excessive burden on the respiratory system, although the scope of these effects is not fully understood. Obesity is known to overload the heart and lungs and lead to reduced strength of the respiratory muscles, all of which can contribute to reduced lung function.

For her study, Copley and her colleagues used computed tomography (CT), an imaging technology that can provide detailed images of the lungs and airways, to assess the effects of obesity on the lungs and trachea in 51 obese patients who underwent bariatric surgery had. They used CT to measure the size and shape of the trachea and assessed “air pockets”, a sign of lung obstruction where excess air remains in the lungs after exhalation, leading to a decrease in lung function.

Bariatric surgery is a widely used treatment for obese patients who have not responded to other approaches to weight loss. The procedure effectively reduces the size of the stomach.

All study participants lost weight after surgery, with the average body mass index decreasing by 10.5 kg / m2 – about 23 pounds. When the researchers compared the results at baseline and six months after surgery, they found that surgery and weight loss were associated with structural changes in the lungs and trachea.

In fact, post-surgery CT images showed a reduction in air entrapment and a lower incidence of tracheal collapse. The authors found that study participants with more significant changes in the extent of CT air inclusions were less likely to experience breathlessness.

According to Copley, the results suggest that there may be a reversible element of small airway inflammation associated with obesity and that reversing this inflammation correlates with an improvement in symptoms. The results also show that CT is a potential way to measure and assess airway inflammation.

“CT is a useful (structural) marker to demonstrate subtle changes that simply cannot be assessed by lung function alone,” said Copley.