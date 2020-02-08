Weight restrictions for residents of the lively Baton Rouge Boulevard

BATON ROUGE – trucks that carry too much weight for an advertised road boundary are a constant concern for Tom Mixson.

“You hurt my home,” he said. “You have been warned, you have been quoted and you are still doing it.”

Mixson lived in the Sherwood Forest between Florida Boulevard. and Goodwood Blvd. years. On Friday morning, he watched 18-wheelers with steel beams and 2 × 4 pallets being pulled down his street. A sign on the front of the subdivision says that trucks over 7.5 tons are not allowed.

He says the constant rumble of the trucks damaged his house, but his calls for help in getting the problem through remained unanswered.

“When I hear my wife, she has to smooth her pictures in the bathroom every other day because they are moved on the wall,” he said. “You can see the separation of the brick.”

The township says the streets are at stake because more weight causes fundamental failure and compromises the integrity of a street.

“But until you stop someone and put them in your paperback, it may catch some people’s attention,” said Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage.

According to a city parish regulation, there is an exception to the weight restriction when a truck travels the shortest and most direct route to its destination in order to deliver or collect material. Mixson says the red flag is that there is no local routine patrolling for violations.

This week, 2 On Your Side learned from the Baton Rouge Police and the Louisiana State Police that the Department of Public Security is intervening at the request of local law enforcement agencies. The State Police have the equipment for weighing trucks. The driver does not have to agree to an inspection, but can be sentenced to refuse under civil law. It is at the discretion of the soldier to write a quote if the driver violates a particular statue.

The township sees it differently and says it is up to the local jurisdiction to enforce this. No matter who is responsible, Mixson is concerned that it will never happen on its busy road.