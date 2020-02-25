weinstein-accusers-in-la-hail-rape-conviction-as-victory,-hope-for-a-lot-more-jail-time-in-socal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The working day just after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a New York Metropolis demo, a group of his accusers on the other side of the state expressed hope that he will facial area additional prison time in California.

The 67-year-outdated Weinstein was charged on Monday with criminal intercourse act and third-degree rape in opposition to two ladies and was led off to jail in handcuffs. Nevertheless, he was acquitted on the much more severe rates, which includes predatory sex assault, which carried a utmost everyday living sentence.

Harvey Weinstein responsible of criminal sexual intercourse act, third-diploma rape in New York Town demo

The group of Weinstein’s accusers, who billed themselves as “silence breakers,” gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday the place they hailed the conviction but pressured that the fight isn’t in excess of right until he goes to trial in Los Angeles.

Amid them were Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller, Louisette Geiss, Lauren O’Connor and Rosanna Arquette.

“Nowadays is truly a landmark instant for survivors of rape and sexual assault in that the community is seeing that men, even a person as strong and popular as Weinstein, will be held accountable for their abuse of women,” mentioned Arquette.

The ladies went on to include that the conviction is a big gain for the #MeToo motion.

As the disgraced film mogul was intended to be transferred to Rikers Island, he endured upper body pains and was hospitalized alternatively.

“If he is acquired to go to the healthcare facility, it need to be in jail. That type of medical center, not a unique clinic the place he has his very own suite,” stated Geiss, a different accuser.

Harvey Weinstein billed with rape, other sex crimes in LA

It’s unclear when Weinstein will be introduced to Southern California to stand demo for the expenses he faces on the west coast. In January, he was billed with one particular felony depend each and every of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of drive and sexual battery by restraint in separate incidents about a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein faces up to 28 decades in condition jail if he is convicted of the expenses submitted in L.A., although L.A. County District Lawyer Jackie Lacey claims they haven’t scheduled any hearings so far.

He is now experiencing a sentence of five to 29 yrs in New York prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Weinstein has taken care of that any sexual intercourse involving him and his accusers was consensual.