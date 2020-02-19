[weinstein-demo-jurors-to-resume-deliberations-after-his-attorney-arrived-below-fireplace]



Movie producer Harvey Weinstein exits New York Prison Court docket all through his sexual assault demo in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S., February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 19, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial is expected to keep on deliberations on Wednesday, a day soon after the presiding judge took the previous Hollywood producer’s lead defense law firm to undertaking for producing an view piece about the circumstance.

The Manhattan jury of seven gentlemen and 5 ladies began their discussions on Tuesday morning following obtaining lawful recommendations from state Justice James Burke.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting previous creation assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Right before jury deliberations started, Burke informed Weinstein’s guide attorney, Donna Rotunno, that she ought to not talk to the press until finally a verdict experienced been attained.

“I would caution you about the tentacles of your public relations juggernaut,” Burke informed Rotunno.

The warning arrived two times after Rotunno wrote the belief piece about the circumstance in Newsweek journal titled “Jurors in my shopper Harvey Weinstein’s situation have to look earlier the headlines.”

Rotunno instructed Burke that the short article was not meant to handle the jury immediately.

Jurors despatched two notes to the judge on Tuesday. The initial, sent immediately after much less than an hour of deliberations, sought clarification of their lawful recommendations, which Burke presented.

In a next be aware, they requested exhibits, such as a blueprint of the apartment wherever Weinstein allegedly assaulted Haleyi and a 2017 e-mail he despatched to a non-public investigator with a checklist of names highlighted as “red flags.”

The listing involved Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York condominium one particular winter evening in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is far too aged to be billed as a independent crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to aid a predatory sexual assault charge, which carries a prospective existence sentence.

Prosecutors have said the electronic mail is proof that Weinstein tried to prevent Sciorra and other accusers from likely public with their accusations.

Due to the fact 2017, a lot more than 80 females have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films include “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Enjoy,” has denied the allegations and reported any sexual encounters were consensual.

The allegations fueled the #MeToo motion, in which gals have accused powerful males in company, amusement, information media and politics of sexual misconduct.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)