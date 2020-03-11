Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark #MeToo case

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, TOM HAYS and JENNIFER PELTZ

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 several years in jail just after breaking his courtroom silence with a rambling plea for mercy in which he professed to be “totally confused” by the #MeToo motion that spelled the Hollywood producer’s downfall.

His accusers — those people who testified towards him and a lot of others who have spoken out in other places from the former Hollywood mogul — hailed the in the vicinity of-highest punishment for his rape and criminal intercourse act convictions as lengthy overdue.

The 67-12 months-aged Weinstein, who arrived at the courthouse Wednesday in a wheelchair and made use of a walker throughout the trial immediately after new back again surgeries, could invest the rest of his lifetime behind bars.

He was convicted last thirty day period of raping a after-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly undertaking oral intercourse on former Television and movie creation assistant Mimi Haleyi at his condominium in 2006. He confronted a bare minimum of 5 several years and a utmost of 29 decades in prison.

The conviction marked the initial legal fallout from a raft of allegations that the Oscar-winning movie producer made use of his clout to entice gals, sexually assault or harass them and then silence them.

“Although this is a initial conviction, this is not a initial offense,” Decide James Burke mentioned in imposing the sentence.

Weinstein, who did not testify all through the trial, addressed his accusers, stating, “To all the women who testified, we may well have distinct truths, but I have fantastic remorse for all of you.” But he also argued that adult men are becoming accused of “things that none of us recognized.”

“Thousands of adult males are shedding owing course of action. I’m fearful about this country,” he reported in a calm but creaking voice. “I’m completely bewildered. I consider gentlemen are bewildered about these difficulties.”

Equally of the women Weinstein was convicted of assaulting instructed the court about the hurt he did to them, and the empowerment they felt when testifying from him.

“Rape is not just one second of penetration. It is forever,” stated the 2013 rape accuser, who recalled a second for the duration of the demo when she still left the witness stand in tears and then could be read screaming from an adjacent home.

It was, she reported, “the day my voice arrived again to its complete power,” she stated.

Asked afterwards about her reaction right after the sentence, she wiped her eyes, raised her arm and nodded her head.

Haleyi broke down in tears as she told the court the 2006 attack scarred her deeply and “stripped me of my dignity as a female.” The encounter designed her rethink her vocation in the entertainment business enterprise and remaining her feeling afraid of retaliation, she said.

The Related Press normally does not identify people, with no their consent, who say they were being sexually assaulted. It is withholding the rape accuser’s identify due to the fact it is not distinct whether or not she needs to be discovered.

Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, showed no response to the sentence.

In his address to the courtroom, he touched on his earlier charitable fund-increasing, his filmmaking career and a pledge that his new “mission is to aid people.” He explained his “empathy has grown” considering that his downfall.

A long time of whispers about Weinstein’s alleged actions burst into public see in The New York Situations and The New Yorker in 2017. In the aftermath, extra than 90 females, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and other actresses, publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The takedown energized the #MeToo motion for speaking up about sexual assault.

Time’s Up, an group developed in the wake of #MeToo, on Wednesday hailed the females who testified against him for “the impact that they have experienced on our tradition at large.”

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno bristled at his sentence, expressing the judge and jury had “caved” in a #MeToo and media atmosphere where Weinstein “really hardly ever had a fair shake from day 1.”

“We were searching for fairness, and we did not get it,” Rotunno explained.

Weinstein’s legal professionals sought a five-12 months sentence — the shortest doable in the case — citing his age and frail overall health.

Prosecutors mentioned the person at the time celebrated as a titan of Hollywood deserved a severe sentence that would account for decades of alleged wrongdoing.

The sentence “puts sexual predators and abusive associates in all segments of society on notice,” stated Manhattan District Legal professional Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Weinstein was convicted on two counts: legal sexual intercourse act and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of the extra severe rates against him of very first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Now that Weinstein has been sentenced, his attorneys can move forward with a promised appeal. He also faces rape and sexual assault fees in California, wherever Los Angeles District Lawyer Jackie Lacey tweeted Wednesday that her office was working on extraditing him. No arraignment day has however been established.

