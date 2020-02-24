[weinstein-identified-guilty-of-sexual-assault,-rape,-in-turning-stage-for-#metoo-movement]



FILE Photograph: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein exits New York Felony Court docket pursuing the fourth day of jury deliberations all through his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 24, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former motion picture producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York courtroom on Monday and taken absent in handcuffs, a turning position for the #MeToo movement that impressed gals to publicly accuse powerful adult males of misconduct.

After a person of Hollywood’s most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was identified guilty of sexually assaulting former creation assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

The jury of seven guys and five ladies acquitted Weinstein on the most major costs. Those carried a probable life sentence.

Justice James Burke ordered Weinstein to be held in custody. Officers served Weinstein unsteadily to his ft just before top him away in handcuffs.

Actress Rose McGowan, who experienced accused Weinstein of rape, wrote on Twitter: “Today is a potent working day & a massive action ahead in our collective therapeutic.”

He faces up to 25 many years in prison on the sexual assault conviction. He was also convicted of 3rd diploma rape – sexual intercourse with out consent – which carries a prison sentence of up to four decades.

His sentencing listening to was established for March 11.

Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala quoted Weinstein as declaring to him just after the verdict, “I’m innocent. I’m innocent. How can this take place in The united states?”

Weinstein was remaining taken to a healthcare facility at Rikers Island jail, Aidala mentioned outside the courtroom. “We will have a pretty experienced attraction done by the best and the brightest in the enterprise,” he stated.

A long authorized struggle in the appeals courts is most likely to ensue. At the commence of the trial, protection attorneys accused the judge of bias, the prosecutors of withholding evidence, and the media of turning the demo into a circus.

Weinstein continue to faces sexual assault fees in California, which had been introduced just hrs right after his New York trial started on Jan. 6. Dozens of women have also submitted civil lawsuits from him.

“We will modify the guidelines in the long term so that rape victims are read and not discredited and so that it is much easier for people today to report their rapes,” actress Rosanna Arquette, who has said she resisted unwelcome sexual innovations by Weinstein, wrote on Twitter.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Far more than 80 gals, like famous actresses, had accused him of sexual misconduct stretching back again a long time. He experienced denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters had been consensual.

Manhattan District Lawyer Cyrus Vance said at a information conference: “It’s a new day since Weinstein has finally been held accountable.” He praised the jurors. “Your verdict turned a page in our prison justice technique.

“To the survivors: I owe and we owe an immense debt of bravery to you,” Vance explained.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape – forcible sexual intercourse – of Mann.

A conviction on predatory sexual assault would have required the jury to uncover that Weinstein also sexually assaulted actress Annabella Sciorra in 1993 or 1994.

Sciorra, most effective regarded from the tv exhibit “The Sopranos,” testified that Weinstein compelled his way into her house one winter evening, raped her and compelled oral sex on her. By regulation the accusation is also old to be charged as a independent criminal offense.

Weinstein created his mark with critically acclaimed movies these types of as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Like.”

“The jury labored with an amazingly slender and unjust set of rules governing sexual assault, and though he was not convicted on all counts, Harvey Weinstein will have to response for his crimes,” in accordance to a assertion launched on behalf of the #MeToo movement.

Asked by reporters outside courtroom how the jury services knowledge was for him individually, jury foreman Bernard Cody said: “Devastating,” but declined to elaborate.

All through his demo, Weinstein normally appeared feeble, moving into the courthouse applying a walker. He at times leaned on guide protection lawyer Donna Rotunno for assistance. Critics had accused Weinstein of actively playing up professional medical problems to win sympathy. Weinstein claimed he had back again injuries.

Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who experienced manipulated gals with guarantees to open up doors in Hollywood, coaxing them to resort rooms or private residences and then overpowering and violently attacking them.

Throughout the demo, the prosecution methodically elicited graphic testimony from many accusers, which include Haleyi, who mentioned Weinstein invited her to his SoHo property right after she experienced labored on one particular of his tv productions.

Right after she arrived, Weinstein backed her into a bed room, held her down on the bed and forced himself on her orally, yanking out her tampon, Haleyi instructed jurors.

Mann stated that before long following meeting Weinstein she entered into an “extremely degrading” relationship with him that never ever integrated intercourse until, she alleged, he raped her in 2013.

She described Weinstein as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character: He was charming in public but typically showed terrifying anger when they were by yourself, Mann mentioned.

Authorized specialists said a few women of all ages who testified for the prosecution to recount sexual abuse by Weinstein offered impressive evidence that was hard for the defense to get over.

In the course of the case, the defense said regret drove the accusers to choose consensual incidents and reframe them as crimes.

Weinstein’s attorneys zeroed in on friendly messages and ongoing speak to between the gals and Weinstein.

All through cross-examination of Haleyi, for instance, the defense showed her a message she despatched Weinstein signed “lots of love” right after her alleged attack.

Defense lawyers repeatedly recommended that Mann willingly experienced sex with Weinstein to advance her vocation.

Weinstein hardly ever testified in his protection.

Prosecutors pushed back again against protection assertions that his accusers ended up not credible and the notion that they ended up responsible for the alleged assaults.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson Supplemental reporting by Maria Caspani, Tom Hals, Jonathan Allen and Angela Moore Enhancing by Noeleen Walder, Grant McCool and Howard Goller)