[weinstein-jury-concludes-very-first-working-day-of-deliberations-in-rape-demo]



Movie producer Harvey Weinstein comes at New York Prison Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 19, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The jury in previous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape demo completed its initial working day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a scenario that has turn into a milestone for the #MeToo motion.

The Manhattan jury of seven gentlemen and 5 ladies started their discussions after the decide hearing the case warned Weinstein’s lead protection attorney, Donna Rotunno, towards conversing to the press until eventually jurors have arrived at a verdict.

The warning came two days immediately after the legal professional wrote an opinion piece about the situation in Newsweek magazine.

“I would warning you about the tentacles of your general public relations juggernaut,” Justice James Burke advised Rotunno.

Rotunno told Burke that the feeling piece, released on Saturday and titled “Jurors in my consumer Harvey Weinstein’s situation have to appear past the headlines,” was not supposed to tackle the jury instantly.

“This is an op-ed about the jury technique as a full, about the criminal justice procedure as a total,” she claimed.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi requested Burke to revoke Weinstein’s bail and jail him, expressing he need to have accepted the Newsweek view piece, which she explained “borders on tampering with the jury.” The decide did not act on the ask for.

Weinstein has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Right after court wrapped up on Tuesday, Weinstein replied that he was experience “good” when questioned how he was sensation now that the case was in the jury’s arms.

He faces everyday living in prison if convicted on the most critical charge, predatory sexual assault.

A unanimous verdict is essential for a conviction.

Given that 2017, extra than 80 females have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who was at the rear of films such as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Appreciate,” has denied the allegations and stated any sexual encounters ended up consensual.

The allegations fueled the #MeToo motion, in which women of all ages have accused effective males in organization, enjoyment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Soon after deliberating for considerably less than an hour, the jury despatched a note asking for clarification of their authorized instructions, which Burke furnished.

Later on in the afternoon, they requested exhibits, like a blueprint of the apartment exactly where Weinstein allegedly assaulted Haleyi and a 2017 email he sent to a non-public investigator with a checklist of females highlighted as “red flags.”

The list bundled Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York condominium a single winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is as well aged to be charged as a different criminal offense, but it could act as an aggravating variable to assistance a charge of predatory sexual assault.

Prosecutors have reported the e mail is proof that Weinstein tried to reduce Sciorra and other accusers from likely public with their accusations.

Past week, jurors listened to closing arguments from legal professionals on equally sides. Defense attorney Rotunno argued that the encounters had been consensual, pointing to pleasant communications from the ladies to Weinstein immediately after they ended up allegedly assaulted. She assailed the believability of the accusers and urged the jury to set aside their emotions and use frequent perception in assessing the proof.

Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi urged jurors to convict Weinstein, declaring the at the time-impressive producer made use of his place in the movie sector to prey on females and that individuals who testified versus him had no explanation to lie.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Enhancing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)