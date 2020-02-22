[weinstein-jury-indicates-it-is-break-up-on-most-major-counts]

NEW YORK — The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most severe fees towards the the moment potent Hollywood mogul, but the choose told the panel it have to preserve working.

In a take note to the decide late in the fourth working day of deliberations, jurors requested if it was permissible for them to be hung on a person or the two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on the other costs.

Weinstein’s attorneys said they would take a partial verdict, but prosecutors stated no and Decide James Burke refused to allow for it. He sent jurors back to deliberate for a couple additional minutes before allowing them go household for the weekend. They’ll resume Monday morning.

“It is not unusual for a jury to have problem in the beginning in reaching a unanimous verdict, and it is not uncommon for a jury to consider that they will under no circumstances be in a position to get to a unanimous verdict,” Burke reported, studying directions to the jurors. “But just after more deliberations, most jurors are ready to get to a unanimous verdict.”

The jury posed its deadlock concern in hypothetical manner, composing: “We the jury request to have an understanding of if we can be hung on (Rely) 1 and/or (Rely) three and unanimous on the other expenses? Thank you.”

One purpose for that phrasing could be that the verdict sheet — which lays out the rates — does not contain guidance for what to do if they just can’t concur on a individual count, only how they’re meant to proceed the moment they’ve attained a verdict of responsible or not responsible.

The way the sheet is created, jurors are meant to to start with get to a unanimous verdict on the predatory sexual assault counts, which carry a optimum penalty of lifestyle in prison, in advance of they can even think about the other a few counts.