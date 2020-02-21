[weinstein-jury-keeps-deliberating-after-suggesting-hung-on-most-severe-counts]



The jury pay attention to testimony becoming examine back throughout deliberations in movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault demo at New York Legal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S. February 21, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

February 21, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) – Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault fees against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday following inquiring the decide presiding over the scenario whether or not they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Conviction on individuals counts could place the previous movie producer powering bars for life.

The jury questioned Justice James Burke if they could be unanimous on the other a few counts, which contain initial degree rape and felony sexual assault and could carry a jail term of up to 25 several years.

Burke instructed the jurors it is not unusual for juries to have problem reaching a unanimous verdict, but that most are ultimately able to do so.

“Please resume your deliberations,” he mentioned.

The jury is predicted to stop their conversations at three pm ET (2000 GMT) and resume deliberating on Monday.

Weinstein, 67, experienced been billed with raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Anna Sciorra, finest recognised for her function in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” testified that Weinstein came to her New York condominium one particular wintertime evening in 1993 or 1994, raped her and then compelled oral intercourse on her.

That accusation is much too outdated to be charged as a different criminal offense, but serves as an aggravating issue for the most severe demand in the circumstance, predatory sexual assault.

Jurors can convict Weinstein of predatory sexual assault if they locate that he fully commited the assault towards Sciorra and at minimum a person of the alleged crimes versus Haleyi or Mann.

The seven men and five women of all ages on the jury began deliberations in the circumstance on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson Producing by Noeleen Walder Enhancing by Daniel Wallis)