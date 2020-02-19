[weinstein-rape-trial-deliberations-resume-soon-after-protection-attempts-to-oust-juror]



Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits New York Legal Court docket all through his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 19, 2020

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape demo resumed deliberations on Wednesday, as his attorneys unsuccessful in their hard work to get a juror taken out for creating a evaluate of a novel partly set in the #MeToo era through the trial.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

One of Weinstein’s lawyers, Damon Cheronis, renewed a ask for he made Tuesday to boot a juror from the situation due to the fact of her on line assessment, posted throughout the trial, of Kate Elizabeth Russell’s debut novel “My Darkish Vanessa.”

The novel is about a connection in between a 15-calendar year-previous feminine college student and a 42-calendar year-previous male teacher in 2000. In 2017, the former college student is inspired to come forward and tell her tale, amid the #MeToo motion, in which gals have accused powerful adult men in business, leisure, information media and politics of sexual misconduct.

The decide, James Burke, denied the ask for.

“My obtaining is just that she hasn’t done anything at all mistaken,” he explained.

The similar juror wrote a novel about young gals and “predatory” more mature adult men. The defense experienced tried using to exclude her from the jury ahead of the trial commenced.

Before long just after they resumed deliberations on Wednesday, the jurors asked to review parts of Haleyi’s testimony, as effectively as e-mail in between her and Weinstein.

Right after beginning deliberations on Tuesday, the jurors requested other proof connected to Haleyi and to Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York condominium one winter season night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her.

The accusation is way too aged to be billed as a independent criminal offense, but it could act as an aggravating factor to assistance a predatory sexual assault cost, which carries a probable life sentence.

Given that 2017, much more than 80 females have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films include “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Appreciate,” has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)