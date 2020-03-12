Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Clinic Hours Following Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced leisure executive and latest addition to the checklist of inmates at Rikers, was taken to the Bellevue Medical center in New York following complaining of upper body pains. Just this morning Weinstein was sentenced to 23 decades in jail for one particular depend of third-diploma rape and one particular rely of a initial-diploma criminal sexual act versus just two out of the dozens of women of all ages that spoke out versus the previous Hollywood significant shot back again in 2017.

Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Medical center in New York Town following complaining of upper body pains just several hours immediately after his sentencing was declared. This is not the initial time that Weinstein has complained of chest pains, as he suffers from heart and back again problems and has for really some time now.

Weinstein has a prolonged background of health and fitness complications relating to his heart and again.

Weinstein appeared in court docket with a walker these days soon after falling in jail earlier this week. A publicist that functions for Weinstein claimed that he fell and hit his head and was complaining of a probable concussion prior to his sentencing on Wednesday. The walker, nonetheless, has manufactured several appearances all over his trial—a truth that a lot of have alleged is Weinstein’s way of making an attempt to surface weak in the eyes of a jury.

The impression of a incapacity, according to outlets like The Moments, presents the perception that Weinstein is a lot less of a threat than he’s been accused to be. Nonetheless, Weinstein continued to show up in court with the help of his walker—crediting various illnesses such as back again difficulties on each occasion.

Weinstein’s sentencing represented a historical marker for the #MeToo movement, which was largely sparked thanks to Weinstein’s bombshell circumstance again in 2017. Dozens of women exposed about the program of a few of months that Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately towards them in excess of the last quite a few a long time.

Weinstein will stay in the hospital overnight.

Weinstein, who employed his electrical power in the leisure industry to seek out out and prey on women—particularly youthful women—became a image for how the enjoyment market has failed girls up until finally now. The subsequent Me Also motion sparked intercontinental conversations on how perform environments ought to do superior, collectively, in order to protected a brighter upcoming for everybody.

CNN reports that Weinstein will continue to be in Bellevue Clinic right away so that health and fitness officials can monitor his situation. Just after that, pending what takes place among now and then, Weinstein will return to Rikers Island to start his 23 year sentence.