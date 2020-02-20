[weird-standoff-at-walnut-gas-station-ends-with-no-arrest,-male-refuses-to-leave-car]

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) — An hrs-very long standoff involving a guy inside a car or truck at a Walnut gasoline station Wednesday evening ended with no arrest immediately after authorities explained no crime had been dedicated.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies surrounded a guy within a purple sedan parked at a gasoline station close to Grand Avenue and Temple Avenue.

Authorities responded at about 5: 25 p.m. to a disturbance inside the fuel station and deputies encountered the male refusing to come out.

At just one position, the authorities’ SUV blocked the crimson sedan suitable future to the Chevron gas pumps. The sheriff’s section suggests deputies fired rubber bullets and bean luggage.

The man was viewed placing up notes up to the windshield and refused to appear out of his auto. A single information explained “Help” and yet another said “Why are there only 3 police cars?”

Deputies built signals of their possess to communicate again, but the male continued staying inside the auto.

A specific mental analysis team was named in to enable at a single level.

A witness reported the person was performing in a weird way, leaping from entrance seat to back again seat.

Hrs following the standoff began, authorities still left the circumstance at about 9: 40 p.m. The man continued remaining within the car or truck.

Authorities explained the guy committed no crime and was not a threat to himself or other folks.

The incident locked down the area and close by companies were evacuated.