[weki-meki-clarifies-why-girls’-era-is-their-function-model,-shares-bucket-record-for-2020,-and-far-more]

Weki Meki had been the most current attendees on KBS Neat FM’s “Kang Han Na’s Volume Up”!

The girls appeared on the February 21 broadcast following their comeback with “DAZZLE DAZZLE.” They spoke about how Girls’ Technology is their purpose design, with Sei describing, “They have finished a broad range of principles and songs. I want to be in a position to portray all people principles flawlessly just like them. I also want us to be very similar to them in conditions of their teamwork.”

When requested what variety of senior artist they want to turn out to be, Suyeon answered, “I want to turn out to be an simply approachable senior artist. As an alternative of being believed of as a senior artist, I want to develop into another person who men and women can glimpse at and say, ‘What is she performing?’ We are quite open.”

Rina, who lately turned 20 decades aged (by Korean reckoning), was asked what she was hunting forward to most now that she is a legal grownup in Korea. She replied, “My birthday or the Fantagio calendar year-finish party. To be sincere, two years ago, I couldn’t consume so I just noticed. It is not that I desired to consume but I was jealous of how a lot enjoyment absolutely everyone was having.”

Lucy, who is moving into her ultimate calendar year of superior university this 12 months shared, “School starts off straight away soon after our promotions. There’s no time to relaxation. However, I can just have pleasurable at school much too.”

Weki Meki have been also questioned if they have been seeing any dramas, to which Choi Yoojung shared, “I’m owning so much entertaining looking at ‘Crash Landing On You,’” even undertaking an perception of Son Ye Jin‘s character Yoon Se Ri.

And lastly, the group revealed their 2020 bucket lists. Choi Yoojung shared, “I have a concern of heights so my large desire is to test bungee jumping. My compact dream is to just take images so I want to get a digicam.” Sei also commented, “We’ve by no means performed a solo live performance. Our official enthusiast club was just lately developed so I want to demonstrate our Ki-Lings (their formal lover club) special performances.”

Resource (1) (two) (3)