Weki Meki Shares Ideas On “Dazzle Dazzle” + Choi Yoojung Shares Why She Essential A Break

Weki Meki shined in their amazing pictorial for the April issue of Elle magazine!

Getting grown steadily with their potent releases given that their debut song “I Do not Like Your Girlfriend,” Weki Meki recently wrapped up promotions for “Dazzle Dazzle.”

They shared, “Out of all the title tracks, we think this one particular suited Weki Meki the most. Our appeal is remaining sweet and playful.” They also talked about their promotions indicating, “It was a disgrace we could not satisfy admirers through promotions since music display broadcasts were being held without having audiences, but we ended up glad with the song.”

With their latest comeback, Choi Yoojung also made her return subsequent her hiatus because of to health concerns. About her crack, Choi Yoojung shared, “Having continuously ran considering that promotions for I.O.I to Weki Meki, I felt that I could not continue to keep up with my rate at a single point. For the duration of the break, I put in time with persons I’m near to, and I uncovered a large amount of security.”

Furthermore, Kim Doyeon, who has been selling in varied fields which include performing, shared, “I was in a position to experienced greatly by promotions for Weki Meki. Ahead of debut, I was known for being weak mentally.”

On her trick to turning out to be more robust, she shared, “I endlessly repeat the query of what I’m most pleased executing, and I feel mastering regularly is crucial, so I watch a good deal of films and go through a good deal of books to check out to ensure interior steadiness.”

Weki Meki’s pictorial and job interview for Elle journal will be readily available in their April concern.

