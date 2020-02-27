weki-meki-talks-about-operating-aspect-time-and-bonding-all-through-6-month-hiatus

Weki Meki shared tales about their comeback and hiatus on MBC FM’s “Sandeul’s Starry Evening.”

On the February 27 broadcast, Weki Meki appeared as guests on the radio exhibit hosted by B1A4’s Sandeul.

Elly began by introducing the group’s most recent title monitor “DAZZLE DAZZLE,” saying, “It’s a song that expresses Weki Meki’s exceptional vibrant and energetic visual appearance.” Lucy unveiled, “We worked hard training the choreography for a thirty day period.”

Weki Meki then chose Kim Doyeon and Lua as the fastest and slowest customers to memorize the choreography, respectively. Lua commented, “I’m standing nevertheless, but all of the associates are relocating. That’s when it will get uncomfortable.”

Elly dyed her hair vibrant blue for this comeback. “It’s a hairstyle that was developed by bleaching currently bleached hair,” she explained. “I just go about my working day now if my hair breaks off.” Lucy additional, “My hair was black given that the third album, but I dyed it blonde this time.” Choi Yoojung also showed off her violet-coloured hair.

Sandeul then questioned, “There was a six-month hiatus right before the comeback. I’m curious as to what you fellas did.” Choi Yoojung replied, “My parents run a pork cutlet restaurant. My moms and dads instructed me to visit with the associates, so I went with Lucy and Elly. I was a trainee considering the fact that I was younger, so I didn’t have experience operating part time. It was my initial time operating a section-time task, and it was so much fun.” Lucy additional, “I felt regretful that we went towards closing time. We should’ve gone when they had been occupied to help them out.”

Wek Meki then stated, “We all went on an MT (bonding journey) to Gapyeong. We brought together our moms, and it was definitely nice.” Rina commented, “I listened to that the moms obtained close, so I imagine we’re going to go each quarter.”

Speaking confidently about her cooking competencies, Choi Yoojung said, “I designed stir-fried octopus for the users.” Kim Doyeon additional, “I also like to prepare dinner since I want to eat deliciously even if I’m eating a uncomplicated food.” The members further discovered, “We’re taking in salad and almond milk these times to observe our body weight.”

The female team concluded, “We’re collecting associates for our official fan club until April 30. We hope lots of men and women will arrive.”

Examine out the songs online video for Weki Meki’s title track “DAZZLE DAZZLE” below!

