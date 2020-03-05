weki-meki’s-choi-yoojung-talks-about-terrifying-time-she-woke-up-to-fireplace-in-their-dorm

On the latest episode of Mnet’s “TMI Information,” Weki Meki shared their alarming encounter with a fire in their dorm!

The girl group appeared as attendees on the March four broadcast of the wide range display, wherever MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon questioned them if they experienced any anecdotes to share. Jang Do Yeon added, “Since [our theme] is ‘TMI,’ it does not have to be a major deal or just about anything especially specific.”

Kim Doyeon replied, “Actually, this is form of a major offer, but a fire as soon as broke out in our dorm.”

Choi Yoojung went on to elaborate, “Because my mattress was the top rated bunk of a bunk bed, it was a problem climbing up, so I after made the decision to lay out some blankets in the living area and slumber there in its place. Lua and I fell asleep there alongside one another.”

“The up coming working day, as soon as I opened my eyes,” she continued, “Lua abruptly screamed, ‘Unnie!’ As before long as I came to my senses and opened my eyes, I could see flames mounting up on possibly side of me from the place I was lying on the ground.”

Lua then stunned the MCs by demonstrating just how big the flames experienced been, and Choi Yoojung went on, “They instructed us to go to our agency’s developing and continue to be there for the time currently being, so we all rushed there mindlessly. Then, when I appeared in a complete-duration mirror there, I noticed that there was a burnt hole in the head of my teddy-bear pajamas [where my head was].”

She included with a chuckle, “I remember frantically asking the other members, ‘Guys, is my hair burnt?’”

Jun Hyun Moo questioned when the incident had taken put, and Kim Doyeon unveiled, “It was appropriate soon after we debuted.”

Weki Meki recently manufactured their comeback with the electronic single “DAZZLE DAZZLE.” If you have not currently seen it, you can test out their new music video for the music here!