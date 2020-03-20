Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Joins Kim Min Kyu As Direct In Approaching Webtoon Adaptation

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon has been verified to sign up for Kim Min Kyu as a guide for the upcoming drama adapation of the well-known webtoon “Boy and Lady Straight Out of a Cartoon” (literal title)!

Also becoming a member of the cast are Choi Hyun Wook, Han Ji Hyo, and Lim Bo Ra.

“Boy and Girl Straight Out of a Cartoon” tells the story of the chaos and whirlwind romance that arise when Chun Nam Wook (performed by Kim Min Kyu), the male protagonist of a prolonged-operating manhwa (Korean comic), actions into the true environment. There, he crosses paths with superior school university student Han Sunlight Nyeo (performed by Kim Doyeon), who happens to share the similar face and identify as the female protagonist of Chun Nam Wook’s manhwa.

Kim Doyeon plays Han Sunlight Nyeo, who abruptly finds herself dwelling with Chun Nam Wook as top secret roommates. Han Sunlight Nyeo’s mom is the author of the manhwa “Sun Nyeo and Nam Wook,” but she herself isn’t a fan of the perform, nor the character Sun Nyeo.

Choi Hyun Wook plays Noh Ye Jun, Han Sunshine Nyeo’s ideal mate and soulmate, whilst Han Ji Hyo performs their buddy and aspiring webtoon author Park Min Jung. Lim Bo Ra plays Yoon Yi Na, whose conduct wholly adjustments soon after assembly Chun Nam Wook.

A resource from Playlist reported, “We’ve accomplished the cast lineup for [the drama] with this team of exceptional, charismatic young actors. You should glimpse forward to how the drama will bring a various kind of entertainment to viewers from the webtoon.”

The new drama, to be 100 % pre-made, will start productions in April and is slated to air in June.

