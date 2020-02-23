weki-meki’s-sei-and-elly-launch-their-possess-instagram-accounts

Weki Meki’s Sei and Elly have opened new Instagram accounts of their pretty personal!

Although Weki Meki currently has an official group account on Instagram, Sei and Elly have now established their very own individual accounts as very well. Both equally idols thrilled enthusiasts by putting up on their new accounts for the to start with time on February 23 KST.

Sei shared quite a few pics of herself and declared in the caption, “This is ‘Sei Seojung [Sei’s given name].’”

Elly equally kicked off her new Instagram account by sharing a pair of selfies and producing, “Hi! Welcome.”

Elly and Sei are now the fourth and fifth associates of Weki Meki to launch particular person Instagram accounts, signing up for their bandmates Kim Doyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Suyeon.

Earlier this week, Weki Meki created their comeback with the lively electronic one “DAZZLE DAZZLE.” Test out their new music online video for the tune below!