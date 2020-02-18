[‘Welcome to Anfield. It is not above yet’ – Liverpool manager warns Atletico Madrid, in addition updates on Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson]

Jurgen Klopp has warned Atletico Madrid that the Champions League tie with his Liverpool side is much from above even if the Spaniards have the edge.

Atletico have a 1- guide going into the next leg many thanks to Saul Niguez’s early faucet-in.

Getty Pictures – Getty The Atletico gamers celebrated the win but there is nonetheless another leg to go

Diego Simeone’s side have been really delighted with the final result and celebrated passionately with their followers after the remaining whistle.

But Liverpool have triumph over much larger deficits in their record, the Reds overturning a three- deficit to conquer Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in very last season’s semi-finals.

And Klopp prompt Atleti are in for an almighty Anfield siege on March 11.

He informed BT Sport: “It was the combat we expected, it was the ambiance we expected but I beloved so several elements of our sport.

getty Liverpool were being not at their most effective on Tuesday but will appear once more for the 2nd leg

“It’s 50 % time [of the tie] and we are 1- down. We never only engage in a 2nd 50 percent, we play it in our stadium which is certainly absolutely distinct to this stadium right here.

“The defended with all they experienced, their defending in the box was remarkable. They only needed this variety of outcome, – would have been Alright for them.

“I really don’t feel I have to do it [stir up the crowd at Anfield] that much I think. I hope I can be a very little bit more concentrated on the activity.

“Our men and women will be completely ready, I know that. Welcome to Anfield, it’s not around nevertheless.”

Klopp warned Atleti matters are from accomplished nevertheless

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson came off in the course of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, nonetheless, it was only the captain who went off with an harm.

Klopp uncovered how he took Mane off at 50 percent time as he felt he was being specific by the Atletico players.

He included: “Sadio performed a really very good initially half…they [Atletico] only wanted to make guaranteed he received a yellow card.

“He [Henderson] felt a hamstring. I hope it was a precaution but I’m not 100 per cent absolutely sure. We have to see.”