Welcome to Cabaret Kitchen: Circus show livestreamed by the Women’s House

TORONTO –

When the production, artists and stage worldwide were shut down during the coronavirus, the Toronto woman found a way to bring the circus to her kitchen.

Giordana Humphries, known by her stage name Bella Magic, has been a dance artist for seven years. Kitchen Cabaret is offering online Humphries twice a month on the livestream of Zoom. His first performance, as a belly dancer, musician and stuntman, collected hundreds of views.

Like many artists, Humphries was out of action because the spread was growing. In the hope of providing a new home to the live entertainment community, she posted a Facebook post for artists across North America to showcase their talent.

He said that as an artist, failure can mean losing money and is also a way of advocating self-disclosure.

“I’ve heard a lot of other artists seem to have no connection to people, and no creative outlet has affected many,” Humphries told CTVNews.ca. people’s heart, ”Humphries told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.

“It’s been inspiring in a lot of people now and giving them something to look forward to and I think people want that now,”

While his many admirers for diving and fire-eating magic, Humphries’s teammate, his 97-year-old grandmother is only Nonna, considered the leader.

Humphries asks Nonna to join her show to bring her grandmother a safe haven for her family back in Italy.

“It has made the house a little more comfortable. We have a family in Italy and the stress is now especially high for my grandmother,” Humphries said.

“He loved him so much and people I think loved him even more than they loved acting,” he said.

Humphries says he will continue this work and work on creating a show that is interesting to children and parents.

“I know many children who are depressed because of the epidemic and not being able to go out and talk to their friends. I think this has become what I need to do to help my community and hopefully make Canadians equal in all of this, ”Humphries said.