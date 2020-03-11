Welcome to the block

Photo: Netflix

This is what is happening in the television world on Wednesday, March 11. All the time East.

The best choice

In the block (Netflix, 3:01 am, third season): “Despite being in the throes of danger, the attentive youths, tragedies, different relationships and Netflix’s age-old comedy on the Block have driven numerous freeways on the streets of Freeridge. Despite the various and various threats to leave them for good, Monse. (Sierra Capri) always returns to friendship with Ruby (Jason Genao), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Camal (Brett Gray) Stoic approach to street politics for a long time will keep Oscar (Julio Macias) a strong advocate for Cesar. Ruby can turn to Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), who works diligently to relieve her constant trauma: The notion that friendship always wins is always sweet, but the truth is not inevitable, change is not necessarily inevitable. is being tested, values ​​are changing, and the path to personal growth is ultimately tied to the insecurities that we have to face. ”Read the rest of Shannon Miller’s pre-warm weather review.

Constant coverage

Riverdale (CW, page 8)

Wild Cards

Dirty money (Netflix, 3:01 am, second season): Alex Gibney’s sharp, irritating documentaries are returning for a second season this evening, addressing issues surrounding Wells Fargo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and a “level predator” Jared Kushner. .

Funny Dance Show (E! 10:30 am, series premiere): Although the following image does not tell us much, the series is based on a live show produced by Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet at the Comedy Store, so we expect it to be quite funny. Also, the word “comic” is in the title before “dancing” and before dancing. Please note us.

