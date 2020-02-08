Welcome to the “spiritual war” of Congolese voodoo wrestling [Videos]

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a country crazy of rings. It has been said that besides soccer, wrestling must be the most popular sport among the Congolese.

This is a phenomenon whose seeds were sown in 1971 by American and European wrestling organizers in the capital, Kinshasa.

The best wrestlers in Europe and the USA were flown to the Central African country to experience a sporting event and a geopolitical soft-power hype.

Such attractions and their motivations were not uncommon at the time. Indeed, in 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman sold one of the most legendary fights in the history of boxing in the city of Kinshasa.

It’s unfair to say that the Congolese had no idea what a wrestling match was before the 1971 event. Sports fights are proven to be found in almost all African societies.

But what happened in 1971 was the beginning of an organized sports culture in an increasingly urbanized African country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSwARLjqBDU [/ embed]

A young but violent Congolese wrestler was an outsider in this competition. He was not expected to go far, but participation at home was considered necessary.

His name was Kele Kele Lituka.

Lituka literally prevailed against his European champion Claude Leron and defeated El Greco, the famous American wrestler, in the final.

After Lituka’s triumph, wrestling became a national sport. But the Westerners did not lose curiosity about the strange performance he had accomplished.

The answer was simple for the locals. Lituka’s secret was fétiche, French for fetish, but also the local metonym for the diversity of African mysticism and spiritualism.

In the west it may be more convenient to call it voodoo.

Wrestling became a synonym for Fétiche in the Congo. From the 80s, the man known as Edingwe Moto na Ngenge became the figurehead of voodoo wrestling.

Moto na Ngenge is Edingwe’s nickname in Lingala, whose English approach is something like “Man of Great Power”.

True to its name, Edingwe became the epitome of this wrestling interpretation, in which fists and feet were not enough. You could be mentally insulting and take your magical charms into the ring.

Elaborate costumes with amulets and talismans or a magic powder were widely used. There were also those who could bring their reptiles, dead or alive, and other animals to perform magic in the ring.

In these competitions, viewers, enthusiasts, and fighters say that no amount of fitness and martial arts sessions can save a voodoo wrestler. A good voodoo wrestler is one who can neutralize and subdue an opponent’s powers.

Sometimes, in a voodoo wrestling match, defeat can supposedly mean the death of the defeated.

In documentaries about voodoo rings, the test subjects report the most bizarre things, apart from death – they set fire to an enemy and eat the gut of an opponent, among other things, shameful drama.

At the beginning, the voodoo struggle was supported by the Congolese dictator and well-known supporter of African mysticism, Mobutu Sese Seko. There was a government sponsored league competition.

As part of what President Mobutu said, it was an africanization project, paths that were considered too western and / or Christian were shot down by the government.

Mobutu himself, born Joseph-Désiré Mobutu, changed his name to Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu Wa Za ​​Banga.

Voodoo wrestlers were celebrities alongside musicians and soccer stars. But everything started to change when the government had to deal with the material effects of years of corruption and the suppression of individual freedoms.

When Sese Seko was overthrown in 1997, voodoo wrestlers weren’t the men they used to be.

Aside from the cessation of national support, growing Pentecostal Christianity was also a powerful mind-changer for millions who hadn’t seen anything wrong with voodoo wrestling before.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwy8NfZfruA [/ embed]

Nowadays, voodoo wrestling is a pastime of the poor and morally and mentally incapable Congolese. Despite the support of some wealthy personalities who argue in the name of “restoring Congolese culture,” voodoo wrestling is struggling.

There is also a newer dimension of women’s engagement. This is seen as a tool to empower young women who would otherwise be victims of assault in one of the worst gender differences.