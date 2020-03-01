weld-won’t-get-baker-boost-in-bay-condition

Republican Bill Weld is a whole lot like Democrat Joe Biden.

They get no respect.

Equally are functioning for president from Republican Donald Trump, Biden as a Democrat and Weld as a Republican, and both of those are on Massachusetts’ principal ballot on Tuesday.

But both are shunned by the politicians they labored for and who know them best.

Former President Barack Obama has not endorsed Biden, who served as his vice president for eight a long time.

And Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has not endorsed fellow Republican Bill Weld, even although Weld appointed Baker to two major positions when Weld was governor from 1991 to 1997.

So, what offers?

What gives is that Baker is essentially a RINO who governs as a Democrat in a Democratic and progressive condition, significantly the way Weld did when he was governor. This is what a Republican have to do to endure in Massachusetts.

Baker is also a political hazard-adverse politician who would not dare anger anti-Trump Democrats by supporting Weld, who has absent around the region mocking Trump. Baker has not ruled out managing for a 3rd term in 2022.

Baker may well agree with Weld, but he will not publicly say so. Politics may perhaps make for weird bedfellows but often a fellow receives kicked out of mattress.

It is a provided that Weld, a reasonable Republican, is on a odd excursion operating in opposition to Trump, a trip manufactured even stranger given that he has little community or arranged support.

Nor does Weld — permit by itself Baker — have any guidance from the Republican Condition Committee. Management of the committee was wrested away from Baker by previous state Rep. Jim Lyons, a conservative and a Trump supporter.

Weld’s Republican Party, as soon as manufactured up of moderates and liberal-leaning leaders, is a matter of the earlier in Massachusetts as it could very well be nationally.

To be profitable in Massachusetts, a Republican will have to audio like a Democrat, which is the way Baker sounds and the way he governs.

Baker may perhaps have acquired that from Weld, who was preferred more than enough to get elected governor twice in a Democratic condition.

But that was then.