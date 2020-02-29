well-being-and-human-companies-whistleblower-raises-thoughts-on-coronavirus-protocol

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A whistleblower from Well being and Human Solutions is elevating concerns on protocol when it arrives to the coronavirus, in accordance to a story first noted by the Washington Post.

The whistleblower is charging that United States Wellness and Human Solutions staff members did not use appropriate protective gear when they worked with People evacuated from Wuhan China who had been headed to quarantine in California and Texas.

“It was kind of chaotic on the ground. To understanding, have been protocols followed at all occasions?” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) requested Thursday.

“I’m not conscious of any violation of quarantine or isolation protocols,” Secretary of Well being and Human Solutions Alex Azar explained.

Immediately after that trade with the secretary of Wellbeing and Human Services on Thursday, Rep. Gomez stated the whistleblower had contacted his place of work.