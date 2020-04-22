“Well done, we will ensure your safety”: Amit Shah told doctors on Covid-19 line – News from India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised doctors for their contributions to the fight against coronavirus india and assured them of their safety as reports of attacks on health workers were circulating throughout the country.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Monday it would respect the ‘black day’ on April 23 unless the government passes a central law on violence against healthcare workers.

Follow the latest coronavirus information here

It is said that a White alert sounds that all doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm on April 22 to protest incidents of violence.

Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan communicated with doctors and IMA through video conferences.

The Union Home Minister also urged them not to organize even the symbolic protests as he proposed, saying that he was with the government.

Also read: An upset Meerut doctor appeals for help with IMA

The IMA said doctors across the country will be working with black badges on April 23.

“Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces must be met. Abuse and violence should cease immediately. White warnings to the nation – All doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9:00 pm on April 22, in protest and vigil, ”the association said in a statement.

The Association of Permanent Resident Physicians (RDA) of the Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences in All Indiana (AIIMS) has already written a letter to Amit Shah asking him to carry out “medical and clinical institution staff (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property)” Bill.

The Alliance of Permanent Residents also contacted the union home minister, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

There have been several incidents of attacks on health workers and police in different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, leading to injuries to doctors, paramedics and police personnel.

.