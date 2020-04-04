Well done! Winners of the 23rd Irish Times Irish Theater Awards

There should have been applause. There should have been cheers. There should have been hugs and kisses and jokes and a few friendly jars afterwards. Instead, the country’s theater people meeting for the 23rd Irish Times Irish Theater Awards, which was to take place tomorrow night at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, will not happen for reasons we all know.

So, for the first time (and hopefully the last), the winners are announced here in the newspaper and online. I hope this does not detract too much from the well-deserved recognition of creative excellence in a range of different fields that these awards represent. A huge thank you to our tireless judges, Rowena Neville, Anthony Roche and Jessica Traynor, for the immense effort they made between January and December 2019, for each professional production, they were able to see and take due account of all. before making these decisions. Thanks also to Gerard McNaughton and his colleagues at TileStyle for the invaluable support they have given to the awards in recent years.

This unprecedented moment forces us to rethink things that we may have taken for granted: the magic and intimacy of a live performance in a dark auditorium; the electricity charge between performers and their audiences; excitement when a new work or reimagined classic unfolds before our eyes

In their range and diversity, these awards reflect the remarkable breadth of work that was produced by Irish theater and opera companies, often under very difficult financial circumstances, in 2019. As the judges noted when the list of nominees was published in January, alongside the quality of the work, there were questions of sustainability, regional dissemination and how to encourage a new generation of qualified theater creators. Whatever happens, these questions will remain, as will the ongoing process of tackling gender inequalities and power imbalances.

The main purpose of these awards, however, is to celebrate Irish theater and the people who make it a vital part of our society. This unprecedented moment in our history forces us to think differently about the things we were able to take for granted: the magic and intimacy of a live performance in a dark auditorium; the electricity charge between performers and their audiences; the excitement when a new work or a redesigned classic unfolds before our eyes.

We also looked forward to this year of Galway 2020 to welcome President Michael D Higgins and celebrate Macnas’ success. We hope we may still be able to do it and get together with all of these well-deserved winners at an event later this year. Until then, warm congratulations to all.

A MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS

I would like to extend my best wishes to the recipients of this year’s Irish Times Irish Theater awards. Being chosen for this prestigious award is great recognition, recognizing the significant contribution you have made to the world of Irish theater. As actors, directors, designers, technicians and innovators, you have all used your creative vision to push the limits and create an artistic work of extraordinary merit.

I congratulate you for being chosen for these awards, which reflect so much the admiration and esteem in which you find yourself in the world of theater. I also wish you every success in pursuing your unique impact on the cultural dimension of Irish society. – Michael D Higgins, Uachtarán na hÉireann, President of Ireland

A MESSAGE FROM THE JUDGES

Our year as #ITITA judges was marked by travel, traveling the country to see 189 eligible productions. 2019 was a triumph of the collaborative process, a reminder of the vitality of the theater as a means of connection, expression and sharing. How strange and sad it must have stopped short for the moment, and we are isolated at home, the dark theaters. Our hearts are broken for the pieces that have closed, that have stopped in rehearsal, or those that have not even reached this stage.

But this collective creative effort cannot stop. Keep writing, keep talking, keep collaborating, find a way. Seeing some projects online is a welcome innovation to see us through, but your craft is practiced on stage. So let’s make it our collective task when we emerge to find ways to create this comfort and security so that the audience returns to the theaters to once again share the magic and intimacy of the live experience. I hope very soon. – Rowena Neville, Anthony Roche and Jessica Traynor

A MESSAGE FROM THE SPONSORS

These awards celebrate the fantastic achievements of the finalists and winners and recognize the exceptional talent and continuous innovation provided by our world class theater sector. TileStyle congratulates the nominees and all those who have contributed to another exciting year of Irish theater and recognizes the unprecedented challenges facing the industry. – Gerard McNaughton, Creative Director, TileStyle

THE 23RD IRISH TIMES IRISH THEATER AWARDS WINNERS

Special tribute award

Macnas

Macnas fashion show

Public choice vote

Bread no benefits

By Gúna Nua

Best production

The exam

By Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers School of History and University College Dublin

The exam

Best Opera Production

Abomination: a DUP opera

By Conor Mitchell, Belfast Ensemble and Outburst Arts

Abomination: a DUP opera

Best Director

Jim Culleton

For the alternative of Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Draíocht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater

Jim Culleton

Best actor

Brian Doherty

In the role of Agamemnon in Hecuba by Marina Carr, Rough Magic in association with the Dublin Theater Festival

and

as Dog in Jim Nolan’s The Red Iron, Red Kettle Theater Company

Brian Doherty

Best Actress

Aoibhéann McCann

In the role of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater

Aoibhéann McCann

Best Supporting Actor

Ian-Lloyd Anderson

In the role of Donal in The Beacon by Nancy Harris, a co-production Druid and Gate Theater

Ian-Lloyd Anderson

The best supporting actress

Liz Fitzgibbon

In the roles of Josie, Marie and others in Tracy Martin’s Dublin Will Show You How, the Abbey Theater in co-production with the Complex

Liz Fitzgibbon

Best New Game

Lisa Tierney-Keogh

For this beautiful village, the Abbey Theater

Lisa Tierney-Keogh. Photography Nick Bradshaw

Best together

Jonathan Swift’s travels

Adapted from the writings of Jonathan Swift of Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company

Jonathan Swift’s travels

Best decor

Sarah Bacon

For Citysong by Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production of the Abbey Theater and the Soho Theater

and

Beginning with David Eldridge, the Gate Theater

and

Drama at Inish by Lennox Robinson, a production of the Abbey Theater

Sarah Bacon wins best scenography for her work on theater at Inish and others

Best lighting design

Paul Keogan

For The Big Chapel X, based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy. Adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater

and

The Glass Menagerie of Tennessee Williams, the Gate Theater

and

Blood in the Dirt by Rory Gleeson, Landmark Productions and Keynote Productions

Paul Keogan wins best lighting design for his work on Big Chapel X and others

Best Costume Design

Enda Kenny

For A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of Lyric Theater

Enda Kenny wins Best Costume for A Streetcar Named Desire

Better direction of movement

Philip Connaughton

For Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted by Nathan O’Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Philip Connaughton wins best movement direction for Much Ado About Nothing

Best soundscape

Denis Clohessy

For The Alternative by Michael Patrick and Oisin Kearney, Fishamble: the New Play Company in association with Draoícht, Everyman Theater, Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, Lyric Theater, Pavilion Theater and Town Hall Theater

and

The review by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers and history school at University College Dublin

and

In Our Veins by Lee Coffey, Bitter Like a Lemon and the Abbey Theater in association with Dublin Port Company

Denis Clohessy wins the best soundscape for the Alternative and others

Special judges’ award

Dublin Fringe Festival

For having facilitated the development of a new generation of theater artists, by giving them the opportunity to test their creativity, to break boundaries and to experiment, under the guidance of excellent producers, artists and theater makers

Dublin Fringe Festival Wins Special Judge Award