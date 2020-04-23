“We’ll have Coronavirus in the fall, I’m convinced of that.”

The issue of a second wave of corona in the fall was raised in today’s press release of the White House of corona. The CDC leader’s comments on one were the subject of a major involvement by the President. Donald Trump, who said at one point “he may not return at all.”

At one point during the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fatsi He addressed the issue of a second wave and said: “What Dr. Redfield said, first of all, is that we will have a corona in the fall. I am convinced of this, because of the degree of contagion it has, of a global nature. What happens depends on how we can control it when it happens. And what we are saying is that in the fall, we will be much, much better prepared to do the kind of restraint compared to what happened to us this winter. “

“The complicated thing is that, unlike the subscription observations we have about the flu, which you could get clinically from what is happening, it will become complicated. By the time of the flu. I think that’s what Dr. Redfield used to say, it’s going to be complicated, “Fauci continued.

“So whether it’s big or small will depend on our response.”

A journalist explained: “So you have to be careful about people who think that in the fall, there will be no more corona and we don’t have to worry about that.”

“There will be coronavirus in the fall,” Fauci said, stressing that the United States would be able to respond.

