[well-known-intercourse-therapist-murdered,-previous-boyfriend-arrested]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES — A perfectly-recognized intercourse and loved ones therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, and her former boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police reported Sunday.

Dr. Amie Harwick was identified on the ground beneath a third-tale balcony with injuries dependable with a slide following Los Angeles law enforcement officers responded at somewhere around one: 16 a.m., in accordance to a information release from the LAPD.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-yr-old resident of Playa Del Rey, was arrested Saturday around 4: 30 p.m. Detectives uncovered Harwick had previously filed a restraining get versus him, but it experienced expired.

Police were being originally identified as to the Hollywood Hills residence to investigate reviews of a girl screaming. Officers have been met in the avenue by Harwick’s roommate, who claimed she was becoming assaulted inside of her home. The roommate experienced jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to connect with for aid.

Just after law enforcement designed entry, Harwick was identified suffering grave accidents and unconscious immediately after she experienced apparently fallen from a third-floor balcony, police explained. She was transported to a local hospital, exactly where she died from her accidents.

An investigation uncovered attainable evidence of a struggle upstairs and forced entry to the home, police said. Proof of a suspect moving into and leaving the property right after the murder was also observed. Surveillance video led police to the suspect.

Pursehouse was arrested outdoors of a residence in Playa Del Rey by customers of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Job Drive. Pursehouse is being held on $two million bail.

Detectives figured out that the victim had “not too long ago expressed fear” about her previous boyfriend. Police stated Harwick had viewed Pursehouse two months ago.

Harwick was as soon as engaged to actor and comic Drew Carey. She utilised social media to talk about her operate as a therapist. In a recent Facebook article, she suggested a e-book named “Remain Captivating and Really don’t Get Murdered.”

The investigation is ongoing and the circumstance will be introduced to the District Attorney’s Office environment for submitting on Wednesday.

Any one with facts regarding the case can contact LAPD-West Bureau Murder at (213) 382-9470.