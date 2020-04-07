We’ll nevertheless have an remarkable celebration, just one particular yr afterwards

The LPGA rookie competed at Rio in 2016 while however an beginner as golfing was reintroduced to the Summertime Game titles.

“Counting down the days till I get to use the inexperienced geansaí again,” the 25-yr-aged tweeted on March 17, in anticipation of reprising her purpose as an Irish Olympian, only for the IOC to bow to the inescapable and hold off the Tokyo Game titles until eventually July 2021 due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“It was not a shock,” Maguire said. “We’d listened to rumblings for weeks beforehand and when a great deal of the qualifiers commenced getting cancelled, that was a massive indication for us.

“A large amount of the athletics wouldn’t be capable to get their qualifying in prior to the deadline. Tokyo has place so considerably time and hard work and income into the Game titles, for everybody’s sake, athletes, coaches, everybody, it was the correct selection, we’ll continue to have an extraordinary function, just a single calendar year later on.”

When the year does resume, the former women’s novice world selection a person will do so as an early chief of the LPGA Tour’s Rookie of the Yr standings following a tie for fourth at very last month’s Vic Open up in Australia. The absence of the Olympics, however, will punch a big hole in Maguire’s calendar.

“That was heading to be just one of the highlights of this 12 months, absolutely. I experienced an extraordinary practical experience in Rio, it was one of the highlights of my profession, I was an novice then, to go back this calendar year as a pro. I would have liked to be there but at the very least now I have acquired one more yr to put together and get all set and I’ll have additional specialist events underneath my belt by then.

“All of that ideally can function in my favour and I’ll be as all set as I can be for future time around.”

In the meantime, Maguire is accomplishing her greatest to remain as sharp as she can throughout the latest shutdown of programs and exercise amenities. However there is only so a lot a golfer can do and she admitted: “There’s certainly been very a little bit of Netflix, (whilst) I’m mindful of not managing out of sufficient movies and reveals so that when we do go back on the street, or there’ll be nothing at all to view.

“I’m approximately concluded the Tiger King documentary, I have been watching that. There’s been a great deal of board online games and card game titles likely on below at dwelling. It is like those people handful of days immediately after Xmas, all the board video games and cards coming out. Attempting not to search at the information way too much. Retaining an eye out for updates but at the identical time striving not to check out Twitter and the information too often. It is likely to be a whilst prior to all of this passes so hoping to keep sane.”

Having twin sister and previous pro Lisa at property with her is a further bonus in the course of the lockdown.

“She’s doing work for Modest! Golfing now, my administration company. She travelled to a large amount of the activities before in the 12 months with me, so it was pleasant to have her there. She’s also been setting up my vacation and all of that so she experienced rather a few hours to spend on the cellphone switching flights and inns as my program was shifting.

“It’s wonderful to have her below at home, now that I can have anyone to cling out with and engage in minimal games against, to preserve that sharpness, somewhat than being her by myself in a bubble.”