wellbeing-officers-affirm-new-situation-of-novel-coronavirus-in-northern-california

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — Wellbeing officials verified a new case of novel coronavirus in Northern California on Saturday.

The new situation was confirmed in Santa Clara County. The county’s overall health division says this is their fourth situation.

The affected person is an grownup female who is a house make contact with of the 3rd Santa Clara County circumstance, and is “not hospitalized or sick,” officers mentioned.

Listed here is part of the assertion from the County of Santa Clara General public Well being Division:

“We envisioned more conditions of COVID-19 in our county and have been preparing for neighborhood transmission. Considering that the disease is right here, an vital precedence for the office will be to carry out group surveillance to determine the extent of regional unfold. The County General public Overall health Laboratory has the capacity to check for the virus and can determine instances speedily and choose correct action. The County of Santa Clara Public Overall health Department is also operating carefully with the U.S. Centers for Ailment Handle and Avoidance (CDC), the State of California Department of General public Wellbeing, and other partners to protect and advise the general public.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the condition only has about 200 tests kits still left. The CDC is pledging to get extra assessments to California before long.