Wellbeing officers ensure dengue fever situation in Florida Keys

Key WEST, Fla. (AP) — A circumstance of dengue fever has been verified in the Florida Keys, health and fitness officials claimed.

The patient has not been identified publicly by identify or exact spot, in accordance to Alison Kerr, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Wellness in Monroe County.

“All indications are that this an infection was domestically obtained,” Kerr explained to the Miami Herald.

The affected person has been handled and is predicted to totally get better, she explained.

There were 47 scenarios of dengue fever in Important West through a 2009 outbreak, adopted by 65 situations the subsequent 12 months.

Signs of dengue incorporates intense muscle mass aches and pain, fever and a rash. They generally seem inside 10 days of getting bitten by an infected mosquito.

The virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also carried the virus for yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

Overall health officers are urging men and women to choose safeguards to limit publicity to mosquitoes. This consists of using window screens and air conditioning as properly as emptying containers that are stuffed with h2o.

“The wellness section in Monroe and the Florida Keys Mosquito Handle District are working intently to carry on surveillance and avoidance attempts. Florida Keys Mosquito Command District is aiding with the investigation and has intensified its mosquito management functions,” Kerr reported in a statement.

